Sabres Learn Chances of Nikita Kucherov Trade

The Buffalo Sabres continue to cast their line in pursuit of a big fish.

They went after Connor Hellebuyck but came up short. They’ve apparently got interest in Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, but they aren’t on his approved team list at the moment.

That brings us to Nikita Kucherov.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s superstar winger has requested a trade of his own. The NHL is watching to see where he might end up.

Solely on the reality of what the Sabres are seeking, Kucherov seems like the kind of guy they might go after.

Will they actually pursue him, though? A beat writer has provided some insight.

Sabres’ Nikita Kucherov Update

The Athletic did a team-by-team breakdown of whether each squad in the NHL should go after a Kucherov trade.

Their Sabres beat writer, Matthew Fairburn, wrote that the Sabres “should consider it.”

He then provided this broader summary that pumped the brakes a bit:

“Kucherov would fill a big need for the Sabres, and they might even have the assets to pull off a hypothetical trade. But Kucherov is unlikely to have Buffalo on his 10-team list. And without an extension, selling off major assets for a rental doesn’t make sense with the Sabres’ timeline.”

In a way, they encounter the same problem as Larkin — there’s no evidence at the moment that this star with a no-trade clause would approve a deal to Buffalo.

At that point, it doesn’t matter how hard the Sabres pursue him. Kucherov won’t come to Buffalo if he doesn’t want to.

What Else Can Sabres Do?

If Buffalo is going to continue to be shut out on these trade approval lists, they simply have to operate differently than other Eastern Conference contenders.

If they really want an upgrade, they have to pursue one in the realm of players who don’t have such a clause. And yes, a lot of the NHL has such clauses these days.

The Sabres aren’t undesirable for everyone. Hellebuyck reportedly would’ve approved a trade to Buffalo.

But they’ve got to embrace their reality. It’s not a bad idea to check in on Larkin and Kucherov. They can’t dwell on them, though. There’s so many ways to make a hockey team better, even if it’s not with a superstar.