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Sabres Get Major Zach Benson Update After Missed Practice

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Zach Benson #6 of the Buffalo Sabres controls a rebound in front of Anton Forsberg #31, Quinton Byfield #55 and Brandt Clarke #92 of the Los Angeles Kings with Peyton Krebs #19 during the first period at Crypto.com Arena on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Sabres got some worrisome news on Monday.

In addition to Konsta Helenius being ruled out as week-to-week, Zach Benson missed practice. It wasn’t necessarily an expected absence, and so it raised worries about a potential injury absence for the dynamic winger.

Buffalo was returning home from a West Coast trip, and the Sabres are due to host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

A Benson absence would make things a bit tougher against a Senators team that has played well in the early going this season.

The Sabres got better news on Tuesday, though, and can likely enter Wednesday without feeling too intimidated about what’s going on with Benson.

Zach Benson Update

The Sabres look set to have Benson available on Wednesday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Tuesday that after the missed day of practice, Benson returned on Tuesday and looked ready to take part in Wednesday’s clash.

It was actually an action-packed Ruff update, shared by Sabres reporter Carson Gates:

The potential return of Alex Lyon is another big one for Buffalo, and that appears to be coming sooner rather than later.

Benson, though, is the immediate win in this situation for the Sabres.

Zach Benson’s Impact

During the 2026 playoffs, Benson proved himself to be one of those players that’s much more fun to have on your own team than on the other side.

And even as he struggled to find his first goal this season, Benson’s line was outshooting opponents by a ton. He’s a clear game-changing player while on the ice, even in his own way.

That’s why it’s so crucial to Buffalo that he’s out there. And after a brief scare, it looks like the Sabres will continue to be able to count on Benson going forward.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Sabres Get Major Zach Benson Update After Missed Practice

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