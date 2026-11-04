Sabres Get Major Zach Benson Update After Missed Practice

The Buffalo Sabres got some worrisome news on Monday.

In addition to Konsta Helenius being ruled out as week-to-week, Zach Benson missed practice. It wasn’t necessarily an expected absence, and so it raised worries about a potential injury absence for the dynamic winger.

Buffalo was returning home from a West Coast trip, and the Sabres are due to host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

A Benson absence would make things a bit tougher against a Senators team that has played well in the early going this season.

The Sabres got better news on Tuesday, though, and can likely enter Wednesday without feeling too intimidated about what’s going on with Benson.

Zach Benson Update

The Sabres look set to have Benson available on Wednesday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Tuesday that after the missed day of practice, Benson returned on Tuesday and looked ready to take part in Wednesday’s clash.

It was actually an action-packed Ruff update, shared by Sabres reporter Carson Gates:

Lindy Ruff said Zach Benson had a good day and will be available to play tomorrow Said Alex Lyon is “close to being ready.” Conor Timmins didn’t feel good yesterday, but felt much better today. Will be ready “fairly soon” and will be a “welcome addition” to the Sabres PK Kulich is close to returning and is still an option for tomorrow Also said Noah Östlund is a “coach’s dream” with how he plays at both ends of the ice Says he will wait to manage the goalie situation until Lyon is ready, which is “days away.” Said all three guys can help win them games, and having the extra guy is very valuable — Carson Gates (@Gatesy35) November 3, 2026

The potential return of Alex Lyon is another big one for Buffalo, and that appears to be coming sooner rather than later.

Benson, though, is the immediate win in this situation for the Sabres.

Zach Benson’s Impact

During the 2026 playoffs, Benson proved himself to be one of those players that’s much more fun to have on your own team than on the other side.

And even as he struggled to find his first goal this season, Benson’s line was outshooting opponents by a ton. He’s a clear game-changing player while on the ice, even in his own way.

That’s why it’s so crucial to Buffalo that he’s out there. And after a brief scare, it looks like the Sabres will continue to be able to count on Benson going forward.