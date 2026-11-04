Sabres Get Reality Check on Dylan Larkin Trade

The Buffalo Sabres are a good team that is trying to return to the playoffs after breaking a 15-year drought.

That’s going to have their fanbase circling every big name that might be available in an effort to improve the roster, and that includes Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin.

Larkin requested a trade after last season ended, but he still hasn’t been moved.

At first, Larkin was playing for the Red Wings to start this season, but that has stopped — he’s now not expected to play until he gets traded.

The calendar is into November, though, and Larkin hasn’t been moved yet. The Sabres aren’t on Larkin’s 10-team approved trade list, yet that hasn’t stopped speculation that he could still end up in Buffalo.

That idea came crashing down on Wednesday when The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn weighed in.

Sabres’ Dylan Larkin Trade Update

Fairburn didn’t hold back in breaking down the potential for a Larkin deal.

First, he explained that he understands how the thinking can get here.

“Trades are fun, especially in a league where free agency has become even more watered down over the years,” Fairburn writes. “So I get why people want to throw ideas around and play general manager. And I do think it’s fair to expect Kekäläinen to make a significant deal at some point this season. He’s circled around a few doozies this calendar year between Colton Parayko and Connor Hellebuyck.”

Despite that, Fairburn isn’t convinced the Sabres and Larkin will come together.

“That said, the idea of Larkin might be a non-starter,” Fairburn writes. “The Sabres have the assets to pull it off and have had conversations with the Red Wings about those assets. But Kekäläinen is the type to have those conversations about any big-name player who’s available. He wouldn’t be doing his job otherwise. Larkin would fill arguably their most glaring need for a No. 1 center and comes at a reasonable cap hit. But the Sabres are not on his expanded 10-team trade list. How much will that list have to expand before Buffalo ends up on it? Are the Sabres even a more attractive option than simply staying in Detroit? Yes, Buffalo ended its playoff drought, but that’s still just one year. Assuming he doesn’t want to go to a Canadian team, that leaves 26 teams. I wonder if the Sabres would get on the list if it got to 15 teams? Would it take 20? And how much more would the Sabres have to pay for the Red Wings to be compelled to move him within the division? All of those questions make me hesitant to get people too excited about the idea. I also think the Sabres should be wary about adding a player who essentially needs to be begged to come to Buffalo. You don’t want to be someone’s 15th choice when you’re giving up the assets required to get a player like Larkin.”

Why Dylan Larkin Hasn’t Been Traded

The analysis by Fairburn explains part of what’s happening here, and specifically why the Sabres might not make sense.

But in general, it appears Detroit can’t find a fitting trade partner among the teams that Larkin has approved.

Most of Larkin’s desired destinations (since his no-trade clause can veto any other) are on the low side for cap space and also wouldn’t want to deal from their present roster to get Larkin. Detroit doesn’t seem to want to enter a total rebuild, though, so the Red Wings would want current NHL talent in return.

It doesn’t seem like it’ll get resolved anytime soon, but even when it does, don’t count on the Sabres being involved.