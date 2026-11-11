Carolina Hurricanes Rumored to Trade for Flyers’ Matvei Michkov

In a wild report by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes on Tuesday, November 10, per Weekes’ league sources, Philadelphia Flyers’ star forward Matvei Michkov wants out of the Flyers organization.

It’s not exactly the most shocking trade request that we’ve seen surface in recent memory (Re: Dylan Larkin, Nikita Kucherov, Connor Hellebuyck). Of that crop of players, Hellebuyck is the only name that has moved to a new team.

However, after the report by Weekes, the speculation and rumors are pouring in, and it should come as no surprise that the Carolina Hurricanes are already being rumored to trade for Michkov.

Hurricanes Linked to Matvei Michkov

BleacherReport.com wasted no time listing six teams with a chance of trading for Matvei Michkov, and writer Joe Yerdon doesn’t hesitate to name the Hurricanes as one of them: