Carolina Hurricanes Rumored to Trade for Flyers’ Matvei Michkov

In a wild report by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes on Tuesday, November 10, per Weekes’ league sources, Philadelphia Flyers’ star forward Matvei Michkov wants out of the Flyers organization.
It’s not exactly the most shocking trade request that we’ve seen surface in recent memory (Re: Dylan Larkin, Nikita Kucherov, Connor Hellebuyck). Of that crop of players, Hellebuyck is the only name that has moved to a new team.
However, after the report by Weekes, the speculation and rumors are pouring in, and it should come as no surprise that the Carolina Hurricanes are already being rumored to trade for Michkov.
Hurricanes Linked to Matvei Michkov
BleacherReport.com wasted no time listing six teams with a chance of trading for Matvei Michkov, and writer Joe Yerdon doesn’t hesitate to name the Hurricanes as one of them:
“It would be a bit odd for the Flyers to deal their top young player to the team that they lost to in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and went on to win the Stanley Cup, but we do know that Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky wouldn’t let a silly thing like being a divisional rival get in the way of making a deal. Carolina has had success with Russian players (Andrei Svechnikov, Pyotr Kochetkov, Alexander Nikishin) and having Matvei Michkov join them to potentially become or grow into being an offensive threat for years to come would have to be appealing to them and probably much less so for the Flyers.”
Important to note that Michkov is a free agent after this season concludes, so it could be purely a rental addition for the Canes in their quest for a second consecutive Stanley Cup.
Carolina certainly has the prospect capital and team depth to pull off a deal, but the Flyers may not be so inclined to move Michkov to one of their Metro Division rivals.
Matvei Michkov is a Certified SCORER
There is no doubting Matvei Michkov’s ability to put the puck in the net at such an early stage of his career.
The 21-year-old winger is in just his third NHL season, and he already has 10 goals this season and 56 for his young career.
Across 181 total games played in the National Hockey League, Michkov has 128 total points.
It’s understandable why he wants out of the Flyers’ organization, which has been a dumpster fire this season, but there’s no guarantee GM Danny Brière will even move him at all.
Carolina Hurricanes Rumored to Trade for Flyers’ Matvei Michkov