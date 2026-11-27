The Carolina Hurricanes continue to enjoy an excellent 2026-27 NHL season. Rod Brind’Amour’s team currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division with 41 points through 25 games and a 19-3-3 record.

In their most recent outing, the Hurricanes defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Wednesday. However, following the game, one of Carolina’s key players received a blunt assessment.

On the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold suggested the Hurricanes won almost exclusively because of goaltender Brandon Bussi.

Hurricanes Goalie Brandon Bussi Gets Credit for Tampa Bay Victory

According to Gold, the fact that the score was only 1-0 after two periods was nothing short of a miracle.

He said:

“The only reason Carolina had a chance to sniff this game and steal two points out of the jaws of Tampa was Brandon Bussi.” “The fact that it was just one-nothing after two [periods] is a borderline miracle.”

The Hurricanes will return to action this Saturday, November 28, when they host the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Brind’Amour’s team will look to extend its positive run after winning three consecutive games. Before beating Tampa Bay, Carolina defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday, November 22, following a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on November 21.