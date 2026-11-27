The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Wednesday, giving Rod Brind’Amour’s team three consecutive victories.

They also remain atop the Metropolitan Division with a 19-3-3 record.

Following the win over Tampa Bay, ESPN’s Adam Gold spent considerable time discussing Seth Jarvis during the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast.

Jarvis has faced some criticism for not scoring as frequently as expected, but Gold believes that goal production is not the most important aspect of his game, at least not this season.

After Jakob Slavin’s go-ahead goal against the Lightning, set up by a blocked shot from Jarvis, Gold directly criticized ESPN’s ranking of the NHL’s top 100 players.

Several players, including Martin Necas, were placed high on the list, with the Colorado Avalanche forward ranking 24th.

Hurricanes Analyst Sends Clear Message With Seth Jarvis-Martin Necas Comparison

Gold was emphatic in his assessment, arguing that both Sebastian Aho, who sits around 46th in the rankings, and Jarvis are more valuable to winning games than Necas.

He said:

“There is no way on this planet that Necas is a better player than Aho. No chance. No chance of it. And I got news for you, he ain’t better than Jarvis either.” “The name of the game isn’t only scoring points… Seth Jarvis does several things every game that makes winning for Carolina easy — is not the right word — but easier. He just makes winning plays.”

Gold also addressed Jarvis’ recent scoring drought.

To put it in perspective, Jarvis has recorded 11 points in 14 games this season, including just four points and two goals over his last nine appearances, despite an explosive start to the campaign.

Nevertheless, Gold emphasized that Jarvis makes up for his lack of goals with high-impact defensive plays.

He said:

“The beauty of a Jarvis is that when he’s not scoring goals, he’s going to find other ways to beat you.” “The Hurricanes have the ability, have honestly the killer instinct to score in bunches and to use that momentum and channel it in the most positive of ways.”

What’s Next for the Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes will return to action this Saturday, November 28, when they host the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Brind’Amour’s team will look to extend its positive run after winning three consecutive games. Before beating Tampa Bay, Carolina defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday, November 22, following a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on November 21.