The Carolina Hurricanes have won three consecutive games and currently lead the Metropolitan Division with a 19-3-3 record.

In their most recent outing, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 behind a tremendous performance from goaltender Brandon Bussi.

Despite the positives, Carolina still drew criticism.

During the latest edition of the “Canes Corner” podcast, ESPN’s Adam Gold pointed out that, unlike their recent wins against the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers, as well as their game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Hurricanes didn’t have the same advantage in overall play.

Hurricanes Get Reality Check Despite Three-Game Winning Streak

The host felt that Rod Brind’Amour’s team looked slow against Tampa Bay.

Gold credited Bussi with much of the victory.

He said:

“Tonight was Carolina looked slow, looked like they had already had Thanksgiving dinner and they were just letting Brandon Bussi just shooting gallery it up.” “Had they lost this game one-nothing, Brandon Bussi would have gotten all three stars plus the player of the game.”

The Hurricanes will return to action this Saturday, November 28, when they host the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

Brind’Amour’s team will look to extend its positive run after winning three consecutive games. Before beating Tampa Bay, Carolina defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday, November 22, following a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on November 21.