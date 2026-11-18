With reports that there seems to be some growing tension between the Philadelphia Flyers and star forward Travis Konecny, it’s not far-fetched to believe that a trade could be on the horizon.

It also wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that the Carolina Hurricanes would be a good landing spot for the $70 million forward. The Canes clearly have their eyes on a second-straight Stanley Cup title, and there have already been slight rumors connecting Konecny to the Hurricanes.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman even indicated that someone within the Flyers organization has ‘an agenda’ against Konecny. If this is the case, trading the winger might be best for both parties.

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Outlining a Potential Hurricanes-Flyers Trade for Travis Konecny

The big kicker in this hypothetical trade between the Hurricanes and Flyers is Konecny’s contract, which would have to be taken on by Carolina.

However, Eric Tulsky is a GM who has proven to take big risks in trades and signings.

About a month ago, the Hurricanes were featured as being a landing spot in a rumors piece naming trade destinations for Konecny by BleacherReport.com. They wrote: