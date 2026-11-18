With reports that there seems to be some growing tension between the Philadelphia Flyers and star forward Travis Konecny, it’s not far-fetched to believe that a trade could be on the horizon.
It also wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that the Carolina Hurricanes would be a good landing spot for the $70 million forward. The Canes clearly have their eyes on a second-straight Stanley Cup title, and there have already been slight rumors connecting Konecny to the Hurricanes.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman even indicated that someone within the Flyers organization has ‘an agenda’ against Konecny. If this is the case, trading the winger might be best for both parties.
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Outlining a Potential Hurricanes-Flyers Trade for Travis Konecny
The big kicker in this hypothetical trade between the Hurricanes and Flyers is Konecny’s contract, which would have to be taken on by Carolina.
However, Eric Tulsky is a GM who has proven to take big risks in trades and signings.
About a month ago, the Hurricanes were featured as being a landing spot in a rumors piece naming trade destinations for Konecny by BleacherReport.com. They wrote:
“Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky has shown an eagerness to pursue top talent. With ample cap space, roster flexibility, and prospects developing in their pipeline, the Hurricanes can throw their weight around in trade talks. The biggest hurdle in this case is proximity. Carolina and Philly are both in the Metropolitan Division, and there’s no doubt the Flyers would hate to face Konecny four times a year in the regular season and certainly not in the playoffs. The Hurricanes could build an offer around unsigned defenseman Alexander Nikishin. With Philly looking for defensive help, he could be a logical starting point for negotiations.”
So, with that being said, the Hurricanes could offer the Flyers a trade package that includes Alexander Nikishin and prospect Felix Unger-Sorum.
In his last five games, Konecny has one goal, but more importantly, he’s only averaging just over 16 minutes of ice time over that span, which is extremely bizarre, giving the fact that he’s easily a top-six forward for the Flyers.
If the Flyers do move on from Konecny, the Carolina Hurricanes would certainly welcome him with open arms.
*Important to note: Konecny’s cap hit is $8.5 million. He’s in the 2nd year of an 8-year deal.
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