The Chicago Blackhawks appear to be getting closer to a return to the ice for Bowen Byram.

For now, though, the Blackhawks continue to wait for their major offseason trade acquisition to get healthy.

Chicago plays the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, but Byram will again miss out on the action.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill spoke to reporters about Byram on Tuesday, and at least there’s been a bit of an update and progress made by the star defenseman.

Bowen Byram Injury Update

Blashill’s latest update on Byram is that he’s going to miss at least two more games.

Chicago is home on Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, then remains home on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tuesday did come with one positive development. Byram was wearing a non-contact jersey at practice, but that was gotten rid of on Tuesday. He can practice with contact.

He’s been out with an upper-body injury, but if he’s going to be fully cleared soon, it hasn’t happened yet.

How Long is Bowen Byram Out?

Given that Byram won’t play on Tuesday or Thursday, that means his next chance to return to action is on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Blackhawks paly that night in Calgary against the Flames.

They then remain out west for two more games. Chicago plays in Vancouver against the Canucks on Sunday, Nov. 22, then heads to Seattle to take on the Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

They’ll return home to host the New York Rangers on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

Tuesday night’s game will mark the 14th in a row that Byram hasn’t played. That streak will grow to 15 absences in a row on Thursday.

The Blackhawks traded Louis Crevier, the No. 4 overall pick and the No. 45 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to get Byram and Jordan Greenway from the Buffalo Sabres — and then they signed Byram to a huge contract extension.

Byram hasn’t yet delivered on that move, but he’s still got time. An injury has held him back, but it sounds like Byram may finally be returning sooner rather than later.