Blackhawks Trade for Penguins Star Was Rejected, Ex-NHL Player Claims

The Chicago Blackhawks have been exploring the trade market for offensive reinforcements, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Now, former NHL defenseman and Spittin’ Chiclets co-host Keith Yandle claims one potential acquisition was rejected.

Yandle said on the November 10 episode of Spittin’ Chiclets that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell may have turned down a trade to Chicago.

The allegation comes as the Blackhawks search for additional scoring help following a difficult start to the 2026-27 season.

However, Yandle characterized the information as a rumor, and neither organization has publicly confirmed that a trade was being negotiated.

If accurate, the claim would suggest Chicago has explored acquiring an established veteran scorer, although the circumstances surrounding the alleged rejection remain unclear.

Keith Yandle Claims Rickard Rakell Rejected Blackhawks Trade

Yandle shared the rumor while discussing Pittsburgh’s roster situation on Spittin’ Chiclets.

“I heard a rumor that Rakell turned down a trade to go to Chicago,” Yandle said.

According to Kelsey Surmacz of The Hockey News, Yandle also suggested that the alleged rejection explained Pittsburgh’s decision to recall forward Rutger McGroarty.

That portion of the story has drawn some skepticism.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now noted that McGroarty’s recall followed an injury to Ville Koivunen, providing an alternative explanation unrelated to Rakell.

The outlet also questioned how the alleged negotiations would have unfolded given Rakell’s contractual trade protection.

The 33-year-old forward has an eight-team no-trade list as part of his six-year, $30 million contract with Pittsburgh.

That agreement carries a $5 million annual salary-cap hit and runs through the 2027-28 season.

However, it remains unknown whether Chicago appears on Rakell’s no-trade list or whether either organization discussed a specific trade package.

Yandle’s claim has not been independently corroborated by another established NHL insider.

Nevertheless, the rumor is noteworthy given the trade discussions surrounding both franchises.

Blackhawks Searching for Scoring Help Amid Trade Rumors

Chicago has been exploring ways to strengthen its forward group after struggling offensively to begin the season.

The Blackhawks have been particularly interested in finding additional scoring support for young star Connor Bedard.

As Heavy recently reported, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicated that Chicago could use its collection of draft picks to pursue offensive reinforcements.

The team also has several veteran players who could potentially be included in trade discussions.

Rakell would represent an experienced addition to a young Blackhawks lineup.

The Penguins forward recorded 24 goals and 48 points during the 2025-26 campaign and has demonstrated an ability to contribute offensively alongside skilled teammates.

Through his first 18 games this season, Rakell has recorded six goals and four assists.

Rakell represents the type of player that Chicago is looking for.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has been mentioned as a potential seller as it considers ways to get younger.

Friedman recently indicated that the Penguins are open to discussing veteran players if interested teams offer an acceptable return.

Rakell and Bryan Rust are among the established forwards who could become trade candidates.

While the potential trade remains an unconfirmed rumor, both teams’ positions in the trade market add an interesting layer.

Whether Rakell was ever a realistic option remains uncertain.

For now, Yandle’s comments have added another wrinkle to the Blackhawks’ ongoing trade speculation, but there is no independent confirmation that Chicago attempted to acquire Rakell or that he rejected a proposed deal.