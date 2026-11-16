Chicago Blackhawks Trade Pitch Deals Former First-Rounder for Big Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks entered the 2026-27 season with the expectation of taking a step forward in their rebuild.

It is understandable, as Chicago swung a blockbuster trade for Bowen Byram and brought back franchise legend Patrick Kane. They also made some solid depth additions, like Ian Cole, Cole Smith, and Jordan Greenway.

Yet, instead of taking a step forward early on this season, the Blackhawks are once again struggling.

At the time of this writing, the Blackhawks have a brutal 5-13-2 record and are last in the Central Division standings. Only the Vancouver Canucks have fewer points than the Blackhawks at this stage of the season.

With this, it is apparent that the Blackhawks should be looking to add to their roster as soon as possible. One clear area that Chicago needs to strengthen if they hope to turn things around is their forward group.

Because of this, the Blackhawks are now being urged to trade one of their former first-round picks for an intriguing power forward.

Chicago Blackhawks Urged to Trade Former First-Round Pick

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz pitched that the Blackhawks should trade former first-round pick Kevin Korchinski to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Dmitri Voronkov.

“Voronkov’s name has appeared in trade rumors, and he seems like the type of player who desperately needs a change of scenery and a fresh start. He also checks a lot of the boxes the Blackhawks are looking for in terms of a talented winger with size,” Gretz wrote. “The price would probably be draft pick capital, or perhaps a similar young player who is struggling and could use a fresh start and a change of scenery. Chicago has a couple of players just like that, including defenseman Kevin Korchinski, whose name has also been floating in trade rumors.”

This would be a very fascinating trade for the Blackhawks to make if it came to fruition. Korchinski has had trouble breaking into Chicago’s lineup, so it would be understandable if the Blackhawks moved him.

While Korchinski has yet to break out, he still has some value as a 22-year-old former seventh-overall pick. Thus, he could make sense as a trade chip to dangle to add a big forward with good upside with Voronkov.

This pitch would have the potential to be a good hockey trade between the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. Both Korchinski and Voronkov have been in need of a trade for a while now.

Looking at Voronkov as a Trade Target for Blackhawks

Voronkov has had a quiet start to the season with the Blue Jackets, posting one goal and four points in 13 games.

Yet, Voronkov’s past success could make him an intriguing player for Chicago to take a chance on. Just last season, he posted 17 goals and 32 points in 65 games. The 6-foot-5 winger also recorded career highs with 23 goals, 24 assists, and 47 points in 73 games. With this, he has shown that he can produce solid offense as an NHL power forward.

If the Blackhawks landed Voronkov, he could be a strong pickup for their top nine. Thus, he could be a player worth trading a former first-round pick like Korchinski for.