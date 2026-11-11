Connor Bedard Reveals Honest Thoughts on Blackhawks Coach

Plenty has been made about the Chicago Blackhawks disappointing start to the 2026-2027 season to this point. With the club sitting in the NHL’s basement yet again, there have been loud calls from the Chicago fanbase towards the team making a coaching change. That will not be happening for now, with general manager Kyle Davidson maintaining confidence in head coach Jeff Blashill and his staff.

Connor Bedard Defends Jeff Blashill

Team captain Connor Bedard was asked about his feelings towards coach Blashill in Blackhawks practice today and whether he and the team still have faith in his system. Bedard had this to say regarding Blashill, via Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis: “100% belief. He gives us a great game plan and super easy to talk to, you really know his message. He and the whole coaching staff are doing a great job. … There’s no doubting what they’re preaching, what they’re doing, and we all have a ton of respect and love for all of them. We were obviously very happy to hear that. I don’t think anyone in the room ever thought anything. There’s outside noise and speculation with whatever but we always have belief in everyone involved here.”

Bedard remains complementary of Blashill and the rest of the coaching staff, despite the struggles the team has endured so far in this campaign. Bedard’s comments would appear to suggest the blame falls more on the players not being able to execute with Blashill’s gameplan. The system is designed to mirror that of established contending teams, such as the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. However, this Blackhawks group is full of young players early in their developmental process. Perhaps, this is a youth squad that is not ready to utilize that style of play. Or, this could be a roster that is not constructed to play that way. That would point towards a disconnect between the coaching staff and front office.

Blashill Maintaining Belief in Blackhawks Team

Blashill was asked about whether he is feeling the heat from outsiders regarding confidence in his ability to lead the team. Blashill maintains trust in the team, via Kalen Lumpkins of the Chicago Tribune: “There’s still a lot of belief of what that ceiling looks like for this team. We’re just trying to grind our way through day-by-day to make steps towards getting to that ceiling, knowing that we’re not taking an elevator, but I didn’t think that when I took the job.”

In terms of concern towards job security, Blashill does not appear worried for now. There is still a sense that this is a ship that can be turned around. That will need to happen sooner than later; the Blackhawks have already dug themselves a massive hole for them to get out of. If the team fails to start winning soon, this projects to be another year of Chicago’s future hope’s relying on the draft. That would be a disappointing outcome for a team that expected to break out of the league’s cellar this year.