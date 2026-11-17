The Chicago Blackhawks entered the 2026-27 season feeling optimistic that they would take a step forward.

Chicago most notably acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres and brought back star forward Patrick Kane.

However, the Blackhawks have instead been off to a truly terrible start this season.

At the time of this writing, the Blackhawks have an ugly 5-13-2 record and have lost eight out of their last 10 games. With this, they are last in the Central Division standings and are at least eight points behind every team in their division.

With how this season is going for the Blackhawks, they are setting themselves up to be sellers again at the deadline.

Due to this, four of their players are already creating chatter as trade candidates to watch for this season.

4 Chicago Blackhawks Make New NHL Trade Board

Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin recently released his latest trade board.

Without much surprise, four Blackhawks were among the players featured on it.

This is because Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Greenway, Ian Cole, and Ryan Donato were all named trade candidates to watch by Larkin.

Teravainen, Greenway, and Cole being named trade candidates is understandable. They are all pending unrestricted free agents and would be worth moving, with Chicago’s playoff hopes being so low already.

As for Donato, he is in the second season of his four-year, $16 million contract. Yet, with Chicago having so many young forwards, it would make sense if they looked to move a veteran forward like Donato this season.

Looking at Teravainen, Greenway, Cole & Donato as Trade Candidates

Teams looking for more secondary offensive production could consider making a push for Teravainen.

In 16 games this season for Chicago, Teravainen has posted two goals and eight points. He also had 15 goals and 58 points just back in 2024-25 with the Blackhawks.

Greenway could be a popular target for contenders because of his size and hard-nosed style of play.

The 6-foot-6 forward has just one goal this season but has also thrown 33 hits in 17 games. With this, he could be a decent pickup for a playoff team looking to add more bite to their fourth line.

Cole is a veteran defenseman who has won the Stanley Cup two times during his career. Thus, he could be another player that teams look to acquire closer to the deadline.

Cole has zero points in 20 games this season with the Blackhawks. However, he also had 23 points in 82 games just last season with the Utah Mammoth.

As for Donato, he is a versatile player who can play all three forward positions. This could make him a popular target if the Blackhawks decide to shop him.

Donato has three goals and six points in 20 games so far this season with the Blackhawks. However, he is just two years removed from recording 31 goals and 62 points during the 2024-25 season. This kind of recent season could help him generate interest if teams feel he can bounce back.