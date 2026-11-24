On Monday, November 23, Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery, and the team announced the presumed timeline for his return.

According to a post by the team’s official X account, Bedard will be sidelined for approximately four months to recover from right shoulder surgery:

The post reads: “This afternoon, captain Connor Bedard underwent successful surgery to repair his right shoulder. We expect him to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months.”

If the reported injury timeline is true, that would put Bedard on pace to return sometime around the end of March, and that’s if the rehab process goes smoothly. The NHL regular season ends in April.

While it’s not the ‘worst possible news’ for Bedard, it’s a very grim injury timeline, and if he faces any setbacks, the Blackhawks could just go ahead and shut him down for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

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More on Connor Bedard Injury…

In case you missed it, Blackhawks star Connor Bedard was injured about a week ago in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He appeared to injure his shoulder on a face-off attempt and was immediately taken off the ice, grabbing his shoulder.

It isn’t the first time he’s dealt with a shoulder injury in his career….

TheScore.com’s Tom Ruminski wrote (about Bedard):

“Bedard’s dealt with multiple shoulder injuries early in his career. The 21-year-old had surgery on his left shoulder in the summer, which required three months of recovery time. He also hurt his right shoulder last season on a faceoff but didn’t undergo a procedure at the time. The 2023 No. 1 pick leads the Blackhawks with 18 points in 15 games this season. He signed a five-year, $75-million contract in July before being named captain in September.”

In 234 total games played across his four-year career, Bedard has 221 points (82 goals, 139 assists).

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