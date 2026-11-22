The Chicago Blackhawks 2026-2027 season continues to get worse with franchise star Connor Bedard set to undergo his second surgery of the year. After having his left shoulder surgically repaired over the offseason, Bedard will now have the same procedure done to his opposite shoulder that he injured on last Tuesday’s 6-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is a massive blow to Bedard’s campaign that will likely see him on the sidelines for the majority of the remaining season. It is also a major blow to a Blackhawks team that has already struggled enough, having posted a 7-14-2 record to this point. This Bedard development complicates matters for general manager Kyle Davidson, potentially forcing his hand to make a move.

Blackhawks Actively Assessing the Market

The Blackhawks are reportedly still actively pursuing the trade market when it comes to improving the team following Bedard’s injury. Via Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope: “Kyle Davidson said he’ll still be ‘relentless in my pursuit to continue to improve the group, to the extent it makes sense,’ even after Connor Bedard’s surgery. Said that when injuries pile up, it becomes necessary to acquire players instead of ‘moving players up the chain over and over and over again, because then you start running out of players organizationally’.”

This is a tricky situation for Davidson to navigate. The team was already invested in the trade block; Davidson had previously tried to acquire Rickard Rakell from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rakell himself nixed the trade with the player uninterested in playing for Chicago. However, this was a trade that was tried before Bedard went down. The thought at the time was bringing in support to help Bedard, but now he finds himself on long term injured reserve.

Does it Make Sense for Chicago to Make a Big Trade?

This begs the question of whether or not it is worth it for Chicago to pursue a major trade at this moment in time. While it is still in the early days of the 26-27 season, the Blackhawks have already dug themselves a massive hole. It is hard to imagine them finding their way out of it, especially without Bedard. That is a player that cannot be replaced; there is no stop-gap solution to this problem.

Does it make sense for this team to give up significant assets right now in order to attempt to save what looks like a lost season? Davidson may have no choice, especially if the health bug continues to impact the team. In the long run, this is a team that will need to become more aggressive in adding weapons to the roster. This is a young club full of developing players that have not reached their peak. They could use guys in their prime that could support this youth core in their development. That might be a check list that is easier to figure out come either the trade deadline or next offseason. It is hard to pull of a blockbuster trade in November, but it will be interesting to see if Davidson has anything up his sleeve.