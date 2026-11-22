The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling heavily throughout the early stages of the 2026-27 NHL campaign, finding themselves just one spot out of last place in the Western Conference standings.

Adding injury to insult is the fact that they’re going to be without captain Connor Bedard for the foreseeable future, as he’s set to undergo shoulder surgery following an injury that took place earlier in the week.

And now, they’re going to be even more shorthanded thanks to the hammer coming down from the National Hockey League Department of Player Safety, which has banned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser for the next three contests.

NHL Issues Multi-Game Suspension To Chicago Blackhawks Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser

The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced that defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for the club’s next three games due to his illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil.

According to Kaiser, he wasn’t worried about being suspended.

“Not really, to be honest,” he said of his suspension concern level via beat writer Mark Lazerus. “Because at the end of the day, if they really look at it and say hey, that’s really dangerous, you’re suspended for a game or two, take a fine, and then you’re back it. We’ll see what they say.”

So far this season, Kaiser has appeared in 23 games and has scored twice while adding five assists. He’s also averaged 19:18 of ice time per game and has a minus-17 rating.

Kaiser Has Spent His Entire NHL Career With The Blackhawks

Kaiser developed in Minnesota’s high school hockey system before making the jump to the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2019-20 season. He had already committed to play collegiately at Minnesota Duluth, where he arrived the following year after the Blackhawks took him with the 81st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Kaiser quickly established himself as an offensive-minded defenseman with 10 assists in 28 games as a freshman and earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team. He remained with the Bulldogs through his junior season before turning pro in March 2023, signing a three-year entry-level contract with Chicago.

Upon joining the Blackhawks, he made his NHL debut in March 2023. He recorded his first NHL point later that month with an assist against the Dallas Stars and finished his first stint with Chicago with three assists in nine games. In September 2025, Kaiser agreed to a two-year, $3.4 million contract to stay with the Blackhawks.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 198 games, and has 12 goals with 30 assists.