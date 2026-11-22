Chicago Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard is expected to have shoulder surgery at some point next week.

The news came from initial reports by insider Elliotte Friedman. There had been some debate earlier this week regarding the possibility of Bedard opting to rehab the injury versus surgery. With the decision being surgery, there’s a good chance that the issue is far too serious for rehab alone to solve it.

And as notable medical expert, Dr. Harjas Grewal noted a few days ago, the surgical option could mean Connor Bedard could be looking at a season-ending situation.

Concern is a shoulder dislocation or subluxation (partial dislocation) for Bedard Timeline will depend on his stability, range of motion, strength and his MRI findings If can rehab, could be multiple weeks still but if surgery needed his season is over https://t.co/VYEzZuL1CJ — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) November 18, 2026

According to Friedman, Bedard will be having surgery on his right shoulder, a similar procedure to the one he had on his left shoulder, following a fall during a practice over the summer.

That summer surgery caused Bedard to miss about three months. If that’s the same prognosis for Bedard this time around, a rough timeline could see the Blackhawks captain return around the end of February.

The Blackhawks are already circling the drain this season. With Connor Bedard out for that long, it could pose a challenge that may be too much for the organization to overcome at this juncture.

Blackhawks May Just Shut Connor Bedard Down for the Season

Considering that the Blackhawks won’t likely have much to play for this season, the organization may choose to just shut down their captain for the entire season.

Let’s war-game this out. If Connor Bedard is reaty to return at some point in mid to late February, the season could well be over for the Blackhawks by then. The team may be just playing out the string, potentially looking at yet another high draft pick at the end of the year.

So, would it make sense to bring back Bedard for the last, say, six weeks or the season? The plan may be to get him back on the ice regardless of the standings just so that he can get some game action before the end of the year.

Then again, why risk having Connor Bedard re-aggravate something or even risk rushing back to the ice too soon?

Perhaps the line there might be to bring Bedard back if he’s ready. If he’s not, then there would be no point in rushing him back unless there’s a legitimate reason for him to return as soon as he’s ready.

Chicago Fans Will Have to Think Long Term

This is the third season in which Connor Bedard will miss considerable time. While the situation stinks, the fact is that the Blackhawks will have to think long term.

In particular, the thought process here is that Bedard is just 21. He still has a long career ahead of him. So, why risk a much more complicated issue in the long run for a short-term gain? The hope would be that surgery now would fix the issue for good, allowing Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks to think about the path forward for the team and fans.

Ultimately, the situation is still up in the air. As Friedman noted, the team will know more about Bedard’s prognosis following the procedure. Until then, the only thing that Blackhawks fans can really do is just hope for the best.