Blackhawks Coach Claps Back After Bissonnette’s Scathing Criticism

The Chicago Blackhawks expected to be better this season.

Newflash: they’re not.

After four straight years of finishing in the basement of the Central Division, there’s a sense of impatience mounting in the Windy City.

That was evident in the front office, where general manager Kyle Davidson made the bold move to acquire Bowen Byram in the offseason, before signing him to a massive (or massively questionable) contract.

None of it has worked out, leading to questions about the coaching and a scathing indictment from one of the most noteworthy media members in hockey.

Bissonnette Rips Blackhawks and Jeff Blashill Responds

During the NHL on TNT broadcast Wednesday night, Paul Bissonnette called the Blackhawks pathetic before the game started.

Well, he was justified in saying that.

After getting outplayed and going down 2-0 in the first period to the Florida Panthers, Bissonnette sounded off.

“I don’t see a lot of identity. I see a soft team. They don’t check well. They don’t forecheck well. They don’t really do anything well.”

Jeff Blashill responds to @BizNasty2point0’s harsh criticism of the Blackhawks 👀 “I like Biz. I respect Biz. I don’t agree with his opinion.” https://t.co/I4tlIrExKr pic.twitter.com/y0Trw1w0sP — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) November 5, 2026

Throughout the broadcast, Bissonnette called the Blackhawks “soft,” “brutal,” “Mickey Mouse,” “AHL-level,” and “horrible.”

After the loss, head coach Jeff Blashill was asked about Bissonnette’s comments.

“I like Biz.” he said. “I respect Biz. I don’t agree with his opinion. I don’t think that we’re soft. I don’t think we’ve won enough games, that’s why we have the record we have. You put yourself in a position where you’re going to be criticized, and you have to accept that criticism.”

“I don’t agree with his verbiage. I’m sure Biz doesn’t break our tape down on a regular basis.”

Blashill calls out Blackhawks and Bedard backs coach

It’s a sign of the times right now in Chicago.

With the Blackhawks off to another lowly start, the Chicago bench boss is expressing frustration with his own team.

“There was a lot of guys that competed their asses off, and I think there were a few guys that played at the end of their stick, and we can’t have that,” Blashill told reporters.

He then went on to use his captain, Connor Bedard, as a measuring stick.

“I thought he competed like crazy,” Blashill said when asked about the play of Bedard. “For not every guy to follow that suit is not acceptable. I thought a lot of guys did, but you’ve got to have 20 going.”

After Chicago’s fourth straight loss, and seventh in their last eight games, Bedard was asked about the coaching efforts of Blashill.

“Blash is great,” Bedard said. “We love Blash, we love how he approaches us, how he coaches our team.”

“I know on a personal note how much better of a hockey player he’s made me,” Bedard continued. “He’s given us the right message, the right formula, and we’ve got to go execute better for 60 minutes.”

Regardless of Bedard’s comments, Blashill remains on the hot seat as long as the Blackhawks continue to toil at the bottom of the NHL standings. Blashill has an unflattering NHL head coaching record of 237-311-87 during nine years combined between the Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.