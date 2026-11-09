Blackhawks Have Players-Only Meeting Following Blowout Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks held a players-only meeting following their embarrassing 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks are 4-13-1 this season. They are one of the worst teams in the league, and things seem to be getting worse for them, as the terrible loss to Carolina was a low point in a season full of them.

Blackhawks Players Have Meeting

Following the terrible loss to Carolina, the Blackhawks players held a players-only meeting to try to get everyone back on the same page.

“Just kind of giving ourselves a chance to get some frustration out. There’s a lot of belief and a lot of love for each other. (It’s) a very tight-knit group. It’s been a tough start. Obviously it’s not what we expected. Every guy knows that we’ve got a little more,” Blackhawks captain Connor Bedard said (via NHL.com).

“There’s frustration. When you’re waking up and going to bed, you’re thinking about the record. I think what we’ve been able to do really well is every practice, every pregame skate, every lunch, dinner, every time we hang out, we still have that camaraderie and that joy to be at the rink. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to be better.”

Jeff Blashill Could Be in Trouble

Although the Blackhawks have not made a move behind the bench yet, there is potentially trouble brewing for Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill, as it would be easier to fire the coach than to trade the team’s players away.

To that end, Blashill knows the optics are terrible right now for him and for the team, especially after Carolina blew them out on Saturday night in what was the worst loss of the season for Chicago in a season that has been full of bad losses for one of the league’s worst teams.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. At the end of the day we got our butts kicked. We’ve got to make this kind of a bottom point in the year. We have to find a way to claw our way out of this,” Blashill said.