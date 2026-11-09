Blackhawks Decide Fate Of Jeff Blashill After 9-2 Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks are stuck in yet another miserable start to the season, as their 4-13-1 record is second worst in the NHL and ahead of only the Vancouver Canucks.

They’ve yet to win a game away from United Center in Chicago, and their most recent setback was a 9-2 humiliation ritual against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Already, the Blackhawks have put goaltender Arvid Soderblom on waivers, and speculation has begun intensifying about the job security of head coach Jeff Blashill, especially in the wake of the humiliating defeat.

However, according to a report released just minutes ago, the Blackhawks have allegedly decided Blashill’s fate – and the fans who are pining for a coaching change aren’t going to like it.

Report: Chicago Blackhawks Aren’t Making A Coaching Change

According to a report published on Sunday evening from Blackhawks insider Scott Powers, the club will not be removing Blashill as head coach.

Powers wrote:

“The Chicago Blackhawks will not make a coaching change and Jeff Blashill will remain their head coach, according to a source close to the situation speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters on Sunday.”

He continued:

“Blashill’s job security has been in question due to the Blackhawks’ 4-13-1 start to the season. Internal and external expectations were higher this season after adding a few notable veterans in the offseason and anticipated continuing player development. With the Blackhawks losing 9-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and not playing again until Thursday, there was a window where Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson was expected to determine whether to keep or relieve Blashill.”

Blashill, who was hired to coach the Blackhawks after spending several years as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has gone 33-52-15 in the Windy City.

Jeff Blashill Is Not Thinking About His Job Security

Recently, Blashill was asked whether he thinks about his job security amidst the club’s struggles.

According to the veteran bench boss, it’s not something that’s at the forefront of his mind.

“Honestly, it’s not anything I’ve thought about,” Blashill said. “I got a lot of trust in those guys in that room. I think they have a lot of trust in me and our staff. Same thing would go with management back and forth. So it’s not anything I’ve really thought about at all. All I’m thinking about right now is trying to find a solution, or the solutions we (need) moving forward to get us onto a roll where we start winning more hockey games.”

Captain Connor Bedard also recently defended Blashill’s performance.

“Blash is great. We love Blash, we love how he approaches us, how he coaches our team. I know on a personal note how much better of a hockey player he’s made me,” Bedard said. “He’s given us the right message, the right formula, and we’ve got to go execute better for 60 minutes,” Bedard said.