Blackhawks Emerge as Trade Suitor for Capitals’ Former First-Round Pick

The Chicago Blackhawks are searching for help on offense, and a former first-round pick could be among their potential trade targets.

Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has struggled to establish himself in the NHL despite entering the league with considerable promise.

Now, the 22-year-old could have an opportunity for a fresh start in Chicago.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Blackhawks have spoken with Washington about acquiring Miroshnichenko.

The Capitals are shopping the young forward, with the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken also drawing interest in the situation.

Chicago’s interest comes amid a difficult start to the season that has left general manager Kyle Davidson searching for additional firepower.

The Blackhawks have also been connected to several other potential additions as the organization looks to build a more competitive supporting cast around Connor Bedard.

Blackhawks Discuss Trade for Capitals’ Former First-Round Pick

Miroshnichenko was selected 20th overall by Washington in the 2022 NHL Draft, but his opportunities at the NHL level have been limited.

Through three games this season, the Russian forward has recorded one goal and no assists.

He has appeared in 55 NHL games throughout his career, registering six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

However, those numbers don’t necessarily tell the whole story.

Miroshnichenko has demonstrated considerably more offensive production in the American Hockey League.

During the 2024-25 season, he scored 23 goals and collected 42 points in 53 games with the Hershey Bears.

The challenge has been translating that success into consistent production with Washington.

Miroshnichenko appeared on a late-October trade board compiled by Chris Johnston’s of The Athletic in late October.

Johnston explained that the Capitals’ crowded forward group has made it difficult for the former first-rounder to secure regular playing time.

A trade could provide an opportunity for him to earn a larger role elsewhere.

Pagnotta’s report establishes Chicago as one of the teams exploring that possibility, although no agreement has been announced.

The Blackhawks would also face competition from several other interested clubs if Washington decides to move the young forward.

Could Ivan Miroshnichenko Help Chicago’s Struggling Offense?

Chicago’s offensive struggles have already fueled speculation about potential roster changes.

General manager Kyle Davidson has been exploring options to add scoring, although the organization must balance its immediate needs against its long-term rebuilding plans.

The Blackhawks have several promising young forwards, which could complicate the decision to sacrifice valuable assets for another developing player.

Still, Miroshnichenko offers an intriguing combination of youth, offensive upside, and affordability.

According to PuckPedia, he is signed through the 2027-28 season on a two-year, $1.85 million contract carrying a $925,000 annual salary cap hit.

That relatively modest contract would make him easier to accommodate financially than some of the more established scoring options available on the trade market.

Chicago’s larger concern could be Washington’s asking price.

Giving up a significant draft pick or promising prospect for a player who has yet to prove himself consistently at the NHL level would carry obvious risk.

The Blackhawks have already been connected to other ambitious trade proposals, including a potential blockbuster involving Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov.

Miroshnichenko would represent a very different type of acquisition.

Rather than bringing in an established star, Chicago would be betting on a young forward developing into the goal scorer Washington originally envisioned when it drafted him.

For a Blackhawks team seeking additional offense, that could be an appealing gamble if the acquisition cost is reasonable.