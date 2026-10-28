Two Canadian Teams Eying Young Blackhawks Defenseman

A few Chicago Blackhawks players currently find themselves in limbo on a team crowded with young pieces throughout the lineup. One of those players is defenseman Kevin Korchinski, who has struggled to earn a consistent spot on the team’s defensive rotation. Korchinski’s long-term future with the Blackhawks is uncertain; he has not been played much on the back-end as he’s struggled to earn the trust of coach Jeff Blashill. This could be a young player who could use a change in scenery; there are a couple Canadian teams to watch on this front.

Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames Interested in Korchinski

If Korchinski continues to find himself on the outside looking in, he may fall out of the Blackhawks roster altogether. The team is running seven defenseman at the moment. However, Bowen Byram has been out of action in recent weeks as he recovers from an upper-body injury. Once Byram returns, the team may look to send a defender down to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

If the team goes that route, Korchinski may be the guy who winds up being the odd man out. The problem Chicago faces here is that Korchinski is no longer exempt from waivers. Meaning, the Blackhawks can no longer send him down to the minors without the threat of him being claimed by another team in place.

According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are two teams that would consider claiming Korchinski. Both of these teams would make sense as squads that could use support on the back-end. The Canucks defense has struggled massively in the early days of the campaign. The Flames have holes on the left side that Korchinski could help fill. Overall, he would likely receive more opportunities to perform in these destinations compared to his situation in Chicago.

Waiving Korchinski Would Make No Sense for Chicago

The issue that both the Canucks and Flames face here is that it is unlikely this scenario plays out in the first place. Waiving Korchinski would not make sense for the Blackhawks. This is a player who was a seventh overall draft pick in 2022. Losing that type of asset for nothing would not be a good look for general manager Kyle Davidson. Therefore, it is hard to imagine a world where this happens. If the Blackhawks were to send one of their eight defenseman down to Rockford, Ethan Del Mastro is an option that would make more sense as a player that has a better chance of clearing waivers.

With this point in mind, the Canucks and Flames would probably need to execute a trade for Korchinski if their interest is high enough. The Blackhawks would then be able to at least get something in return if they decided to cut ties with Korchinski. Considering Korchinski has only suited up in three games, his trade value won’t be very high. This could make him a player worth taking a chance on for other teams looking to shake things up on the blueline.