Florian Xhekaj has been fined $2,426.98, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip (slew-foot) against Colorado’s Fedor Svechkov. It was one of the many incidents in a nasty game between Montreal and the Avs. Both Xhekaj brothers were ejected within minutes of each other at the end of Wednesday’s 6-0 Avalanche win.

The fact that Xhekaj’s slew-foot resulted in only a fine isn’t sitting well with many. Ryan O’Hara’s piece in The Hockey News let the NHL have it. He wasn’t at all pleased with the decision, or what he called a missed opportunity to send a message.

O’Hara argues the Department of Player Safety avoided naming the play for what it was, which he believes softens the message.

He writes:

“Florian went after Landeskog in the second period and earned himself a 10-minute misconduct. Arber blatantly cross-checked Nazem Kadri in the face. Florian then slashed Landeskog in the arm while he was sitting on the bench. Arber charged and decked Brent Burns from behind, earning himself an ejection.”

This wasn’t just a trip. It was premeditated. It was nonsense that Landeskog called out after the game.

And the NHL’s reaction? A light fine. At $2,426.98, that’s about 0.27 percent of Xhekaj’s $891,667 salary.

The NHL Should Have Gone Further

After Kaiden Guhle left the game injured on a hit from Gabriel Landeskog, the Xhekaj brothers tried to get Landeskog to engage. He wouldn’t. When that didn’t work, they piled up penalties. “So, at what point do we say enough is enough? At what point does this kind of behavior warrant something more than a relatively insignificant fine?” O’Hara asked.

The journalist pointed to Rule 28, which gives the Commissioner discretion to add discipline. He chose not to. O’Hara noted, “This isn’t the first time Bettman has found himself on the wrong side of the player safety debate.”

Rule 28 includes the following:

“In addition to the automatic fines and/or suspensions imposed under these rules, the Commissioner may, at his discretion, investigate any incident that occurs in connection with any Pre-season, Exhibition, League or Playoff game and may assess additional fines and/or suspensions for any offense committed during the course of a game or any aftermath thereof by a player, goalkeeper, Trainer, Manager, Coach or non-playing Club personnel or Club executive, whether or not such offense has been penalized by the Referee.

“If an investigation is requested by a Club or by the League on its own initiative, it must be initiated within twenty-four (24) hours following the completion of the game in which the incident occurred.”

So far, there is no additional word the Avalanche have pressed the issue.

The Bottom Line

The Xhekaj brothers are known disturbers who play on the edge and often cross over the line. They did so in the game against Colorado. The Avalanche weren’t happy. Landeskog was frustrated. The NHL did very little to make a statement.

O’Hara believes a one-game suspension would have shown accountability. The league saw it differently, which is a shame given the precedent it arguably sets.