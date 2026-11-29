The Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3, showing they can still win without Nathan MacKinnon.

Colorado scored five of its six goals at 5-on-5 after failing to score in that situation in its previous game, when it relied on empty-net goals to get on the scoreboard.

Following the victory, AJ Haefele discussed the Avalanche’s ability to adjust without their superstar during the latest edition of the DNVR Avalanche Postgame show.

Colorado is now 5-1 without MacKinnon, and Haefele believes the team’s varied performances shouldn’t be seen as inconsistency.

AJ Haefele Sends Clear Message About Avalanche Without MacKinnon

Haefele pointed out that Colorado has found different ways to get results while dealing with MacKinnon’s absence.

He explained that the team is in a position where winning games matters more than how it gets done.

He said:

“And right now when you’re in survival mode it’s just about get it done… they’re five and one without Nathan MacKinnon.”

Haefele also highlighted Colorado’s penalty kill, which created more dangerous opportunities than San Jose’s power play.

That was another key part of the victory, as the Avalanche found ways to pressure the Sharks even when they were playing with a man advantage.

Colorado obviously becomes a more dangerous team with MacKinnon in the lineup, but its recent results show that other players have been able to step up.

The Colorado Avalanche’s next game is in December. On Tuesday, December 1, they will face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. They will then travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on December 3.