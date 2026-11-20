Much to his agent’s dismay, Vancouver Canucks Filip Hronek is generating trade interest from around the NHL.

The veteran Canucks defenceman has been a workhorse, especially since Quinn Hughes was traded nearly a year ago.

So far this season, Hronek has averaged 26:35 of ice time per game. That’s fifth in the league behind only Hughes, Zach Werenski, Cale Makar and Jackson LaCombe.

The rebuilding Canucks would benefit from trading him for a haul, and the Dallas Stars have emerged as a contender for his services.

Dallas Stars Interested in Trading for Filip Hronek

According to NHL insider Jeff Marek, the Stars would love to acquire Hronek and pair him with star defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Speaking on the November 18 episode of DFO Insider alongside David Pagnotta, Marek identified Dallas as a potential destination for the 29-year-old defenseman.

“He is so valued around the NHL,” Marek said, via The Fourth Period.

“Trades between Vancouver and Dallas, they have happened, but the relationship or lack thereof at the very top between owners is dicey, but I know that Dallas would love the opportunity to put Hronek with (Miro) Heiskanen.”

Pagnotta reported that Vancouver is willing to listen to offers on most of its veteran players as the organization navigates a rebuild.

That includes Hronek, who has emerged as one of the Canucks’ most valuable trade assets.

The Czech defenseman has recorded 14 points through 23 games this season and carries a $7.25 million annual cap hit through 2031-32.

However, Hronek has a full no-movement clause. His agent, Allan Walsh, has continued to call any Hronek trade talk “clickbait.”

Any potential deal would therefore require both an attractive offer from Dallas and Hronek’s approval.

Aquilini-Gaglardi Feud Could Complicate Canucks-Stars Trade

The bigger intrigue surrounding a potential Hronek trade involves the complicated history between the franchises’ owners.

Before Gaglardi purchased the Stars in 2011, he was involved in an unsuccessful attempt to buy the Canucks alongside Vancouver businessman Ryan Beedie and Aquilini.

The relationship deteriorated after Aquilini left their group in 2004 and subsequently purchased the Canucks himself.

Gaglardi and Beedie sued Aquilini, alleging that he had improperly pursued the franchise behind their backs.

However, a British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruled in Aquilini’s favor in January 2008, finding that the businessmen had not established a legally binding partnership or joint venture.

The court concluded that Aquilini had done nothing improper in pursuing his own purchase of the franchise.

The dispute nevertheless left considerable tension between the two businessmen.

In a Sportsnet profile of Gaglardi, the outlet reported that the two owners were not on speaking terms, despite occasionally sharing the same NHL boardroom.

Nearly two decades after the courtroom battle, Marek’s latest comments suggest the relationship remains complicated.

That doesn’t necessarily mean a trade between the Canucks and Stars is impossible. Heck, last year, Tyler Myers was shipped to the Stars, with second and fourth-round picks coming back to Vancouver.

However, that was only the third trade between Dallas and Vancouver since Gaglardi purchased the Stars 15 years ago. The only others that happened were in 2012, when Vancouver acquired Derek Roy, and in 2021, when the Canucks got Jason Dickinson.