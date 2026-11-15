Jamie Benn Hits 1,000 Career Points for Stars

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn hit the 1,000-point mark on Saturday night as the Stars shut out the Buffalo Sabres 2-0.

Benn scored in the second period of the game to give the Stars an insurance goal after Wyatt Johnston scored in the first period, in what eventually became the game-winning goal.

For Benn, it was a special night, as Dallas’s captain reached the 1,000-point mark, with all of his points coming with the Stars.

Jamie Benn Gets 1,000 Career Points

With his 1,000th career point, Benn joined Stars legend Mike Modano as the only player in franchise history to score 1,000 with the Dallas Stars/Minnesota North Stars, per Stars reporter Lia Assimakopoulos.

“Jamie Benn does it. 1,000 career points. He joins Mike Modano as just the second player in Stars/North Stars history to record 1,000 points with the franchise.”

Jamie Benn is a Dallas Stars Legend

The 37-year-old Benn was originally drafted by Dallas with the 129th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, and he turned out to be one of the best draft picks of all time by the organization.

In 18 seasons for the Stars, Benn has scored 418 goals and 1,000 points in 1,271 career regular-season games with the franchise. He has also played in 126 postseason games, scoring 28 goals and 80 points for the Stars.

However, as great of a career as Benn has had, one thing has eluded him to this point, which is a Stanley Cup championship.

Unfortunately for Benn, while the Stars have made a few deep playoff runs during his time with Dallas, they haven’t been able to go all the way and capture the Stanley Cup. But he continues to play with the team and hold out hope that they can break through, as the Stars are still one of the best teams in the league.

Either way, Benn is a legend of the franchise, and after scoring 1,000 points, he has cemented himself as one of the greatest Stars of all time. There haven’t been many players who have played as long with Dallas as Benn has, and you have to give him credit for it.