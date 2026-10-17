Stars May Need David Perron More Than They Realize

The Dallas Stars may not necessarily realize how much they need David Perron.

The organization signed the veteran winger to a one-year prorated deal earlier this week. And it came on the heels of the announcement that the club would be without another veteran, Matt Duchene, for about three months.

The move comes as an evident response to the need for more depth following the Stars’ home-and-home set with the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas split the two games with Colorado, bouncing back from a 3-2 loss with a shootout victory the following night. That was a respectable response, especially against one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams. But the Stars are dealing with a more significant problem: The prolonged absence of Duchene.

Now, Dallas has signed veteran forward David Perron to a one-year, $850,000 contract. The 38-year-old is entering his 20th NHL season, and while he is not the sort of player who can replace Duchene’s offensive production, he gives the Stars another experienced option as they try to keep their lineup afloat.

The timing makes sense. Wyatt Johnston has also missed time with an illness, leaving Dallas short on forward options just as the schedule starts to demand more from the roster. Perron might not be a flashy addition, but the Stars need bodies who can contribute.

Stars Could Use David Perron on a Veteran Fourth Line

Perron is unlikely to arrive in Dallas and immediately take over a top-six role. At this stage of his career, the more sensible fit is in the bottom six, where his experience and ability to contribute offensively could give the Stars a little more stability.

A fourth line featuring Perron alongside Radek Faksa and Colin Blackwell is an intriguing possibility. Faksa can handle defensive assignments and penalty-killing duties, while Blackwell brings energy and versatility. Perron would add a different dimension, giving the line a veteran who can make plays and capitalize on scoring chances.

That combination would also allow Dallas to avoid asking its younger forwards to shoulder too much responsibility. The Stars already have plenty of offensive talent at the top of the lineup, but losing Duchene removes an important option down the middle. When Johnston is unavailable, the ripple effect becomes even more noticeable.

Perron recorded 28 points, including 13 goals, in 65 games split between Ottawa and Detroit last season. Those numbers are not spectacular, but they show he can still contribute at the NHL level. He also brings 110 career playoff games and a Stanley Cup championship with St. Louis in 2019.

Dallas does not need Perron to be a savior. It needs him to take regular shifts, provide some secondary scoring and make the fourth line more dependable. If he can do that, the signing will have served its purpose.

Perron Is a Low-Cost Stopgap for a Dallas Team With Limited Flexibility

The financial side of this move is just as important as the hockey fit. Perron’s contract carries an $850,000 average annual value for the 2026-27 season, making him a relatively inexpensive way to add NHL experience without committing significant long-term money.

That’s why Dallas is not in a position to solve every roster problem with a major acquisition. Duchene’s absence leaves a substantial hole, but replacing his production through a trade would likely require assets and cap flexibility the Stars may not have readily available.

Perron offers a more practical short-term answer.

The former first-round pick from 2007 can help fill out the lineup while the organization evaluates its younger forwards and waits for injured or unavailable players to return. The Stars can also avoid putting too much pressure on one player to compensate for Duchene’s absence.

Still, this signing should not be mistaken for a complete solution. Perron is 38, and his recent production suggests he is better suited to supporting a lineup than driving one. If Dallas struggles to generate offense over the next several weeks, management may have to consider whether another move is necessary.

For now, the Stars are taking a sensible approach. They handled the Colorado back-to-back reasonably well, but the margin for error gets smaller when a key center is unavailable and other forwards are missing time.

Perron gives Dallas another option at a manageable price. Whether that is enough to keep the Stars on track will depend on how well the rest of the lineup holds up.