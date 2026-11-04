Stars’ Jason Robertson Makes Statement Amid Trade Rumors With Natural Hat Trick

The Dallas Stars picked up a 6-5 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night, with Jason Robertson delivering the game’s strongest performance.

Robertson scored a natural hat trick in the first six minutes of the second period, turning Dallas’ 1-0 lead into a commanding 4-0 advantage. He would later add an assist as well, helping the Stars improve their record to 9-5-1 on the season.

However, Robertson’s four-point performance comes at a time when he has been facing speculation on his future in Dallas.

Robertson’s Future in Dallas Remains Uncertain

Following a summer where the Stars and Robertson nearly parted ways, he signed a one-year contract, which has failed to stop the trade rumors from spreading.

After signing a one-year $12 million deal over the Summer, Robertson can’t sign a new deal with the Stars until January, per the collective bargaining agreement.

Although questions remain about his long-term future, Robertson’s production tonight gave Dallas another reason to pursue an extension. While a potential trade remains a possibility, the Stars must weigh their options against the value of keeping one of their top offensive players.

If the Stars or Robertson wanted to part ways by January, there is one team in particular that has come up recently in talks to acquire him.

A Potential Robertson-Kucherov Trade

A potential trade proposal involving Robertson and Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov has added another layer to the discussion surrounding his future as a Star.

A 1-for-1 swap of two All-Stars seems ambitious, but with Kucherov and Robertson both being impending unrestricted free agents, it may not be as crazy as it seems.

Stars Trade:

Jason Robertson ($12 million expiring contract)

Lightning Trade

Nikita Kucherov ($9.5 million expiring contract)

The Lightning would want to maximize their return for Kucherov, and Robertson could be an appealing option for both teams given their salary-cap situations.

The Lightning have enough room under their salary cap to take on the $2.5 million difference, and both teams are working with high-caliber players who are on expiring contracts and not guaranteed to re-sign.

Both elite wingers, this deal would give both players a chance to see a change of scenery before signing long-term deals next year.

Robertson Continues to Make His Case in Dallas

Regardless of what happens with Robertson’s future, his three-goal, four-point performance against the Caps serves as a reminder of the production he brings as a winger for the Stars.

In a season where his long-term future in Dallas remains uncertain, Robertson continues to reinforce the value he gives to the Stars. Drafted in 2017 by Dallas and spending his whole career with them, he netted his seventh career hat trick last night and is on pace for his sixth straight 79+ point season.

After making the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, the Stars face a difficult decision as they look to build on their strong start and push for another deep playoff run.

Whether Robertson stays or goes in the near future, there is no arguing that he is playing his way into a nice payday.