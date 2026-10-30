Stars Offer for Zach Werenski Revealed by Insider

This past offseason, talk of a purported Zach Werenski trade request shook up the NHL. What gave credence to the rumor was the reported trade in place between the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets involving the reigning Norris Trophy winner.

While the parties involved never really acknowledged the supposed trade, Werenski’s camp and the Blue Jackets made strides to pledge their allegiance to one another. And while Werenski remains in Columbus, there’s one question that isn’t abundantly clear: What did the Stars have on the table for Werenski?

While it was known at the time that another defenseman, Thomas Harley, was part of the return, the remainder of the package was largely uncertain.

Until now.

In a recent column in The Athletic, insider Pierre LeBrun revealed the deal the Stars had in place for Zach Werenski. It involved three interesting pieces that the Stars were willing to part with.

Thomas Harley, D

Mavrik Bourque, F

First-round pick

“My understanding is the proposed deal, which Werenski nixed via his no-trade, would have seen Dallas trade Harley, Mavrik Bourque and a first-round pick to Columbus. Bourque was subsequently traded to Nashville on July 1.”

Harley was the key to the deal. The Stars and Blue Jackets would have essentially swapped blueliners, with Werenski being the seeming upgrade over Harley.

As for Mavrik Bourque, Dallas needed to re-sign him. So, the club traded him to the Nashville Predators for two draft picks.

As for the first-rounder, it was likely Dallas’ 2027 pick.

All told, the package wasn’t overwhelming, but it was better than letting Zach Werenski wither away like the Detroit Red Wings did with Dylan Larkin.

Stars Tried to Pounce on Unique Opportunity

It was evident that the Dallas Stars didn’t really need Werenski. But as LeBrun noted, the organization tried to pounce on a unique opportunity. After all, Norris Trophy winners don’t hit the market every day.

That’s why, when one becomes available, GMs calibrate their dry powder to see if they have the wherewithal to make something happen.

In Dallas’ case, they were willing to give up one of the NHL’s best young defensemen to make the deal happen.

The Stars missed out as Zach Werenski was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause. But that’s just part of the reality of the NHL business.

Dallas Keeping Their Options Open

Ultimately, as LeBrun believes, Stars GM Jim Nill will be looking to keep his options open as much as possible. The thought process here is that the organization is not only looking to re-sign Jason Robertson, but also keep an avenue open for a big-ticket acquisition.

LeBrun named Connor McDavid as a possibility. While he referenced the Edmonton Oilers star as an example, it serves to show the type of deal the Stars have in mind.

If that’s really what the Stars are looking to pull off, they’ll need to have the right pieces in place to make a deal a realistic possibility.

McDavid is not the only superstar potentially looming on the market. The biggest name floating around is Quinn Hughes. Perhaps the Stars may have an ace up their sleeve, and could look to land another Norris Trophy winner.