Matt Duchene Gets Bad Injury News From Stars

The Dallas Stars gave some bad news on veteran forward Matt Duchene, revealing that he will be out for the next three months.

The 35-year-old Duchene has not played at all so far this season due to injury, and it doesn’t appear that he will be returning anytime soon, as the team announced on Monday that he will be out until 2027 at the earliest.

Stars Announce Matt Duchene Injury News

Taking to social media, the Stars revealed that Duchene had successful surgery to repair a core injury, and he will be out for at least the next three months.

“Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that forward Matt Duchene underwent successful surgery to repair a core injury. Duchene is expected to miss approximately three months,” the Stars wrote in a statement posted to X.

Matt Duchene Will be Missed by the Stars

Duchene joined Dallas in 2023, and he made an immediate impact with the Stars, scoring 25 goals and 65 points in his first season for Dallas after essentially being left for dead after his previous team, the Nashville Predators, bought out his expensive contract.

In his second season in Dallas, Duchene potted 30 goals and had 82 points in a massive bounce-back season. Then, last year, this third season in Dallas, Duchene scored 16 goals and 45 points, taking a step back, but still contributing and helping the team win.

The Stars are one of the best teams in the league, and one of the reasons for that is that they have ample forward depth, with Duchene being a big part of the team’s core group up front. It’s certainly disappointing to hear that he will be out for the next three months, as it would put him back in line to get back to the team’s lineup sometime in mid-January, though he may be out even longer.

Still, the hope is that Duchene can get healthy and, when he does come back, help the team make a deep playoff run, as that’s the goal of the Stars this year as they hope to win another Stanley Cup after another successful regular season.