Dallas Stars Remain Hopeful Amid Offensive Struggles

For a team that ranked ninth in scoring last season with 3.33 goals per game, the Dallas Stars’ slow start offensively certainly comes as a surprise. The Stars currently sit at 23rd in the league with 2.82 goals per game despite no significant changes to their roster year over year.

Dallas’s struggle to score 5-on-5 undoubtedly contributed to their first-round exit in last year’s playoffs. Unfortunately, this remains a sore spot in their 2026-2027 campaign as the Stars are bottom six in even-strength scoring through 17 games. This surely isn’t for lack of trying, though.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan is working to fine-tune play across all three zones to address the issue of offense in general and remains confident this will pay dividends.

“We haven’t executed at a high level offensively yet,” he said. “We’ve certainly defended at an extremely high level. But we’re mirroring last year; it took us a while to get our offensive footing. I think that’s coming; I absolutely do.” Veteran forward Tyler Seguin shares in this sentiment, saying, “There is a balance. We obviously would like some more 5-on-5 offense. We’ve seen some glimpses of it. You can feel it coming, but it hasn’t been there at the level we would like to see.”

Cashing In On The Powerplay

Dallas has scored on the powerplay in nine of sixteen games where it saw at least one opportunity, putting the team at seventh overall. In their most recent game against the San Jose Sharks on November 7th, the Stars converted three times in five opportunities.

Additionally, it’s reassuring that top offensive contributors like Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, and Wyatt Johnston are already finding their stride. The trio has recorded 21 points (8 G, 13 A) in the last five games.

Stars’ Defense Is Winning Games

While their offense may not yet have reached its full potential, Dallas’s defense continues to suffocate opponents. The Stars are ranked third in goals against with 2.29 and second in shots against with 22.9. Though not even a quarter of the way through the season, the team is already showing substantial promise considering a similar performance last season.

Goaltending and special teams are making their presence felt. Starter Jake Oettinger boasts a .906 save percentage and 1.99 GAA, the latter being seventh-best in the league. Concurrently, the Stars’ penalty kill is first overall and operating at an impressive 89.7%.

Looking Ahead

The Dallas Stars enter the second of a four-game homestand tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, who are coming off a massive win against the New Jersey Devils on the heels of the Hellebuyck trade.

With Miro Heiskanen nearing his return from injury, Dallas will look to get an offensive boost. Despite already missing two games, Heiskanen ranks fifth in both goals and total points amongst teammates. He’s widely considered one of the best two-way defensemen in the league and logs significant ice time across all situations.

The Stars are almost guaranteed to make the playoffs at this point, barring any jarring developments. Whether they can make a push for the Cup remains to be seen, though they will unquestionably need to work out the kinks in their offense to do so.