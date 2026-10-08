Oilers’ Connor McDavid Starts NHL Season in Record-Setting Fashion

Even Connor McDavid, amid all his greatness as the best hockey player on the planet, hasn’t started a season like this before.

Since the turn of the century, no NHL player has gotten off to the blistering start that the Edmonton Oilers’ captain is currently on.

McDavid has 12 points through four games, which is unheard of in this era.

Connor McDavid Sets Recent Record

Dating back to 2000, no player has started a season with 12 points through four games.

Until McDavid has done it this season.

Real Sports shared the stat, which also noted that Evan Bouchard, the Oilers’ defenseman, is second in the NHL in points with 11:

Connor McDavid has the most points through the first 4 games of a season this century. https://t.co/x1bfmYFqwZ — Real App (@realapp) October 8, 2026

Back in the days when point totals would climb higher, this was more possible, but now it’s unheard of for a player to average three points per game even in a small sample size.

That’s what McDavid is doing right now, though, and it’s enthralling to watch.

This is a guy with just two years left on his contract, a player who some fans are already starting to hope ends up with their team either via a trade in the next couple years, or in free agency two summers from now.

Yet he has been on absolute fire to begin the year. The Oilers may not have an ideal goalie situation, but McDavid clearly isn’t bothered. If anything, he’s putting his foot on the gas even more to make sure Edmonton wins regardless.

It’s highly unlikely he keeps up a pace like this, but even just starting a season like this gives McDavid a chance at an astounding season.

Connor McDavid Stats

Through four games, McDavid has scored three goals and dished out nine assists.

He’s already a plus-11, dominating games when he’s on the ice.

McDavid has scored two of his goals at even strength and dished out six assists in that setup.

He also has three power play assists, but his other goal came short-handed.

McDavid has scored three times on just eight shots on goal, and the Oilers’ offense is firing on all cylinders while he’s out there.

His best points season in his career was 2022-23, when he finished with 64 goals and 89 assists en route to 153 points in 82 games — a little less than two points per agame.

McDavid’s 100-assist season in 2023-24 came in 76 games.

There’s no telling just what heights he can reach this year yet, but it’d be hard for McDavid to be off to a better start than this.