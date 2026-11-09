Oilers Unlikely to Land $36 Million Star on Trade Block

The Edmonton Oilers are expected to stick with their current group of goalies. Edmonton’s defense, particularly between the pipes, has been a major concern in recent years. In fact, the Oilers previously exited the 2026 playoffs after allowing 23 goals in just six games. Despite this, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes general manager Stan Bowman is not interested in making an upgrade.

Speaking on his last 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman discussed Jordan Binnington’s precarious situation with the St. Louis Blues. With Connor Hellebuyck now off the market, the pending free agent is seen as the top available goalie. “He’s not playing a lot,” Friedman said of Binnington. “When you’re in this position, it hurts your chances for your best possible deal next year, right? And from what I’ve heard, there hasn’t been a lot of negotiation, if any, so far.”

Despite this lack of communication between St. Louis and Binnington, Friedman does not believe the star is a fit with the Edmonton Oilers. “I don’t think right now Edmonton is looking at that,” continued the insider. “With the way (Devon) Levi has played this year, he won again on Saturday night, and (Tristan) Jarry has been pretty good so far this season. I don’t know that Edmonton’s rushing to make that move, but we’ll see.”

Edmonton Oilers Goalies Putting up Better Numbers Than Jordan Binnington

As Friedman points out, Levi and Jarry have been solid between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers this season. The two goalies have shared the workload so far, both starting eight games on the campaign. Levi has won seven of his eight starts, while posting a 2.97 GAA and .889 save rate. Jarry, on the other hand, only has four wins but has even better overall statistics than his teammate.

Binnington, while considered a more high-profile netminder, has recorded disappointing stats with the Blues this season. In fact, he currently has a 4.27 GAA and .851 save rate in limited opportunities.

Despite these lackluster stats, Friedman believes the 2019 Stanley Cup champion can be trusted if given a bigger workload. The insider specifically pointed to the veteran’s strong recent performances with Team Canada. As a result of his diminished playing time, Binnington needs a trade to help earn a better contract next summer. Nevertheless, the Edmonton Oilers are not likely to be in the mix.

Edmonton has a Star Goalie on Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Edmonton Oilers seemingly do not want to rock the boat while they are playing so well. At the moment, the club has the best winning percentage in the entire Western Conference. Outside of this, money is also a concern in Edmonton. According to PuckPedia.com, Bowman has less than $1 million in projected cap space. Binnington is in the final season of a six-year, $36 million contract ($6 million AAV).

Not only are Levi and Jarry playing well right now, but the Oilers also have Freddy Andersen waiting in the wings. The recent Cup champion is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury. He, however, is projected to return to training in December. Edmonton will be hoping the star veteran can be healthy enough to contribute down the stretch.