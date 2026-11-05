Former Oilers Forward Evander Kane’s NHL Fate Sealed

After leaving the San Jose Sharks, Kane signed with the Edmonton Oilers and quickly became a key part of the Oilers’ lineup.

His contributions earned him a multi-year extension, and he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, although Edmonton lost both series to the Florida Panthers.

Before the final season of his contract, Edmonton dealt Kane to his hometown Vancouver Canucks, where he played last season.

But he wasn’t able to secure a contract for 2026-27 from any NHL club; after speculation that he could be considering a jump to the KHL, his agent Dan Milstein has confirmed it.

Former Edmonton Oilers Forward Evander Kane Is Going To The KHL, Agent Says

According to a report from The Daily Faceoff on Wednesday evening, the agent for former Canucks forward Evander Kane has revealed that he’s leaving North America and is going to Russia with the hopes of signing in the KHL to continue his professional hockey career.

Additionally, that report was confirmed by Kane’s agent Dan Milstein, who said on ‘The Sheet with Jeff Marek’ that he was in fact going to Russia, and is close to inking a contract in the KHL.

“We had a couple of things here in North America, but in the end, Evander decided to take his talents to Russia,” said Milstein. “We’re very close to signing a deal with a KHL team. So, over the next couple of days or so, we’ll make an announcement. But he’ll be playing the season in Russia at the KHL level.”

During his NHL career, Kane scored 339 goals with 309 assists in 1,001 games. He played 161 games with the Oilers, scoring 62 goals with 49 assists.

Evander Kane Spent Part Of His NHL Career With The Oilers

Kane entered the NHL as the fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009. After the franchise moved to Winnipeg, he became one of several teams Kane played for, later suiting up for the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks.

Kane has played 1,001 regular-season NHL games, recording 339 goals, 309 assists and 1,278 penalty minutes. In 97 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has added 32 goals, 23 assists, and 248 penalty minutes.