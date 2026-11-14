Oilers Legend Jari Kurri Says Connor McDavid Can Get 200 Points

Edmonton Oilers franchise legend Jari Kurri says that current Oilers captain Connor McDavid can reach 200 points this season.

McDavid currently has 49 points in 20 games for the Oilers, so he is on pace to become the second player in NHL history to eclipse the 200-point barrier, something only hockey’s GOAT, Wayne Gretzky, has done.

Now, another Oilers legend is backing McDavid to get the job done.

Jari Kurri Thinks Connor McDavid Can Get 200 Points

Speaking to reporters in Helsinki, Finland, during the NHL Global Series, Kurri said that he thinks there’s no reasn why McDavid can’t get to 200 points.

“There’s no reason why not. I can’t think of one. He might slow down here and there, but he might come back again. It’s a long season and it’s a lot of games, a lot of travel, but hopefully he stays healthy. “And, sure, if he stays healthy and keeps playing like that, I’m sure he will,” Kurri said (via NHL.com).

Another Oilers great, Esa Tikkanen, believes that he can do it, too.

“When the games come later in the season, they’ll be tougher and it’s going to be harder and harder all the time, think he has a good chance, but there are still 60 games left. So there’s a long way to go, but if he’s healthy, he can do it,” Tikkanen said.

Jari Kurri Says Connor McDavid Is a ‘Man on a Mission’

In addition to eclipsing the elusive 200-point barrier, another thing that is missing from McDavid’s resume is a Stanley Cup championship.

But given the way he is playing this season, Kurri believes that it is obvious how much motivation that McDavid has to win his first Stanley Cup and bring one back to the city of champions, Edmonton.

“I think he’s so motivated right now. He so much wants to win and he does it night after night. He lost twice in the Final and I know when you lose in the Final how much it hurts. But he bounced back and he wants that. He was so close and it drives him so much,” Kurri said.