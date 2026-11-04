Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Sets Historic Oilers Team Record

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set a team record by skating in his 1,038th career game with the franchise on Tuesday night.

By skating in his 1,038th game on Tuesday night on the road against the New Jersey Devils, Nugent-Hopkins passed fellow Oilers great Kevin Lowe for the most regular-season games played in Oilers history.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Makes Oilers History

Nugent-Hopkins was drafted No. 1 overall by the Oilers in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, and he has played all 16 of his NHL seasons with the team.

On Tuesday, the Oilers legend passed Lowe for the team record in regular-season games played, and it’s a record that’s not lost on him, given how many incredible players have played in Edmonton over the years.

“Definitely meant a lot to me & feel the love… It’s a big honour for me & very fortunate to hit this milestone with this team,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins NHL Career

Since being taken first overall in 2011, Nugent-Hopkins has played in 1,038 games for Edmonton, scoring 294 goals and 811 points.

While he is not as big of a name as fellow Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the fact that Nugent-Hopkins has played so many years with the Oilers is a testament to how important he has been to the franchise ever since he was first drafted 16 years ago.

While Nugent-Hopkins was never an elite scorer, he did have one triple-digit season for the Oilers in 2022-23 when he scored 37 goals and 104 points in 82 games played for Edmonton.

In addition to all of his regular-season games played with Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins has also played in 102 playoff games for the squad with 25 goals and 86 points overall in the postseason.

Nugent-Hopkins, who is 33 years old, is currently in the sixth season of an eight-year deal that pays him $5.125 million per season, a relatively low total for someone who is so important to his team.

This season, Nugent-Hopkins has played in six games for the Oilers, scoring 3 goals and 7 points for the team. He will look to add to that total on Tuesday night when he takes on the Devils in his record-setting game for Edmonton.