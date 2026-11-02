Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov Reportedly Invokes Connor McDavid

Fans in the National Hockey League are still reeling from the news that Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward Nikita Kucherov, who recently became the club’s all-time leading scorer, requested a trade.

Kucherov, one of the league’s top forwards, is currently playing in the final season of his current contract that carries a salary cap hit of just under $10 million, a figure that could easily double on his next deal.

However, Kucherov is frustrated over what he felt was a lack of communication and respect from Lightning management, and it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be changing his mind based on his most recent comments.

Meanwhile, fans took special note of Kucherov invoking names like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.

Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov Reportedly Invokes Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid In Trade Request

According to a source speaking to RG.org on the condition of anonymity, Kucherov would like to play in a larger market and also used the names of both Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak, the two biggest stars on their respective clubs of the Oilers and Boston Bruins.

“He wants to be the top scorer every year and play on a team with McDavid or Matthews or Pastrnak, plus in a big market, so people talk about how good he is,” the source told RG. “Playing in Florida, people forget about you from time to time.”

While bringing aboard Kucherov certainly wouldn’t come cheap, it’s an intriguing possibility for Oilers fans to think about, having three of the best players on the planet on one team: McDavid, Kucherov, and Leon Draisaitl.

Nikita Kucherov Said His Trade Request Wasn’t About Money

Kucherov, one of the League’s top players, has helped the Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cup titles along with taking home multiple personal accolades, said on Monday that his request didn’t stem from a financial dispute.

“It was never about the money for me,” Kucherov said. “It was more about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we have had two conversations. (Lightning GM Julien BriseBois), in the end, made it clear that I’m free to walk on July 1.”

What are the chances that Kucherov could change his mind at some point? According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who initially broke the news that Kucherov wanted to be traded, the request doesn’t appear to be some kind of contract negotiation ploy.