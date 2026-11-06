Edmonton Oilers Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for Canadiens Big Forward

The Edmonton Oilers are having an excellent start to the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Oilers are sporting an 11-3-3 record and are first place in the Pacific Division. While they have lost each of their last two games, Edmonton is still in very good shape.

Yet, when looking at the Oilers’ current forward group, it is fair to argue that they could use more depth. It would not hurt for them to add another solid forward as they aim to go on a run this season.

Because of this, Edmonton is now being viewed as a potential landing spot for an interesting trade candidate from the Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton Oilers Named Among Teams With Interest in Canadiens Forward

The Fourth Period released its latest Trade Watch List for the 2026-27 season.

Canadiens forward Kirby Dach was among the players listed as a top trade candidate by The Fourth Period. In addition, The Fourth Period reported that the Oilers are among the teams believed to be interested in the Canadiens forward.

“Dach may end up being a cap casualty for the Canadiens this season, but Montreal isn’t itching to move him. The Habs keep holding out hope that he develops into a legitimate top-six forward, but time is running out. If the Habs go bold this season, Dach could be sent packing,” The Fourth Period wrote. “Teams reportedly linked: Calgary, Edmonton.”

Hearing that the Oilers are among the teams reportedly interested in Dach is understandable. Their forward group could use a boost, and Dach could provide them with just that if he broke out.

Questions about Dach’s future have been coming up for a while now. This has already been the case this season, too, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent. Thus, the possibility of Montreal making him available this season could be there, and Edmonton would make sense as a landing spot.

Looking at Dach

Dach has appeared in 14 games this season for Montreal, where he has posted one goal, five points, and 19 hits. However, he has been heating up lately, as he has four points in his last five games alone.

Dach is looking to have a bounce-back season in 2026-27 after having back-to-back rough campaigns for Montreal. A big reason for his struggles has been his injury trouble. Yet, if the Oilers acquired him and he stayed healthy and consistent, he could be a solid addition for their bottom six.

Dach’s brother, Colton Dach, also currently plays for the Oilers. Thus, it would be fascinating to see the brothers become teammates. They could even potentially work together on the same line for Edmonton if they landed Kirby from Montreal.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Oilers make a real run at Dach this season. The fit looks good on paper.