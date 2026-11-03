Oilers Announce Decision on $49 Million Veteran

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman has found himself in the doghouse with head coach Mike Babcock, who has kept him on the healthy scratch list for each of the club’s last three games.

Babcock has publicly criticized Walman’s performance, demonstrating the new level of accountability he was hired to bring to the Oilers franchise, which lost two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and the opening round of the postseason last spring.

But now, it appears as though Walman will get his chance to get back in Babcock’s good graces when the Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday evening; he’s expected to return to the lineup.

Edmonton Oilers Defenseman Jake Walman Returns To The Lineup After Being Scratched In Three Straight Games

Walman is expected to draw back into the Oilers’ lineup when they face the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday evening, as he’s listed on a defensive pair alongside Shakir Mukhamadullin via NHL.com, while Ty Emberson comes out.

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Connor McDavid — Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton — Jason Dickinson — Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones — Owen Michaels — Filip Hallander

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea — Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jake Walman

Tristan Jarry

Head coach Mike Babcock explained that it’s on Walman to get his confidence back while noting that he’s capable of high-level play.

“Emby did nothing wrong. So let’s clear that up right away here. It’s just a matter of the rotation, and now it’s on Wally to get to work and gain his confidence back, feel good about himself, and play the way he’s capable of playing,” he said via Oilers Insider Michael Menzies on X.

“Shak’s really, I think, done a real good job there and got himself solidified in the lineup. The idea is when you get in, you never get out. You never give a guy another chance. You just hold on to it for a quick 20 or so.”

So far this season, Walman, who is in the midst of a seven-year, $49 million deal, has one assist in nine games played.

Mike Babcock Called Out Jake Walman Earlier This Season

Babcock, who has no problem calling players out when they don’t perform up to standard, previously said that Walman needs to respond to being scratched with hard work and to earn his place in the lineup back.

You’re going to put your work boots on and you’re going to get back to work, and you’re going to feel good about working hard that day,” Babcock said, per Menzies. “And then when you get prepared for your opportunity, when you get it, you’re normally ready.”

“I’m not trying to pretend life is fair, but I’m gonna say to you, embrace whatever you’ve been given and make it better,” Babcock added.