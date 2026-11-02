Connor McDavid Breaks Record Oilers Great Wayne Gretzky Held

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has broken a 42-year-old NHL record held by Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky.

The Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Sunday for their third straight win. Not only did they win the game, but McDavid broke another NHL record.

Connor McDavid Breaks Wayne Gretzky’s Assists Record

With 30 assists in 15 games, McDavid broke the NHL record as the player fastest to 30 assists from the start of an NHL season, as the previous record was held by Gretzky at 16 games, per StatsCentre.

“Fewest games needed for a player to reach 30 assists in a season – NHL history: 15- Connor McDavid (Via his 2nd period helper in tonight’s @EdmontonOilers tilt against the Rangers) 16- Wayne Gretzky (1984-85) 17- Gretzky (1987-88) 17- Mario Lemieux (1988-89) 17- Lemieux (1995-96)”

As well, with his ninth goal of the season, McDavid passed Oilers great Glenn Anderson on the team’s all-time goal-scoring list, moving into fourth place with 418 career goals.

“(Related update) Most career goals by a player with the #Oilers franchise (1979-): 583- Gretzky 474- Jari Kurri 446- Leon Draisaitl 418- McDavid (Via 1 in tonight’s 4-1 victory vs NYR) 417- Glenn Anderson 392- Mark Messier 296- Ryan Smyth 294- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 209- Paul Coffey”

(Related update) Most career goals by a player with the #Oilers franchise (1979-):583- Gretzky474- Jari Kurri446- Leon Draisaitl418- McDavid (Via 1 in tonight's 4-1 victory vs NYR)417- Glenn Anderson392- Mark Messier296- Ryan Smyth294- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins209- Paul Coffey https://t.co/RQZihqSOcv — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 2, 2026

Connor McDavid Gunning for 200-Point Season

With 39 points in just 15 games, McDavid is on pace for 225 points this season, which would be the NHL record for points if he reaches it. Right now, Gretzky holds the league record with 215 points, and the Oilers legend is the only player in league history to break the 200-point mark, something he did four times during his Hockey Hall of Fame career.

Even if McDavid ultimately comes up short of breaking Gretzky’s record, he at least has a great chance of getting past 200 points and becoming only the second player in NHL history to hit that elusive mark. The closest anyone other than Gretzky got to 200 points in a season was when Mario Lemieux, another hockey legend, had 199 points. But McDavid is on pace to beat him and get past that 200-point mark.

Ultimately, McDavid needs to stay healthy. But if he can remain on the ice, then he has as good a chance as anyone ever has to break the 200-point mark.