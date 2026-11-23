The Montreal Canadiens pulled off a massive move on Sunday by completing a blockbuster Dylan Larkin Trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Habs paid a big price to get the gold-medal winner, sending their top prospect, Michael Hage, in the deal.

The trade ends months of speculation regarding Larkin’s future, and gives the Canadiens the top-six forward they were looking for.

The obvious situation here is how the Dylan Larkin trade elevates Montreal’s depth down the middle. The 31-year-old will slide in behind captain Nick Suzuki as the team’s second-line center, presumably lining up with fellow veteran Chris Kreider.

But the biggest story beyond the evident Dylan Larkin trade is his willingness to go beyond his purported 10-team trade list, which didn’t include any Canadian teams.

Now, it’s evident that Larkin’s camp was willing to make things happen, while the Red Wings got the return they wanted. That price paid by Montreal will be the subject of scrutiny for weeks to come.

For the time being, it looks like all sides got what they wanted. Larkin got out of Detroit, the Canadiens got the player they wanted, and the Red Wings got pieces and draft picks to push their rebuild forward.

Canadiens Have to Be Stanley Cup Favorites Following Dylan Larkin Trade

There is no question that the Montreal Canadiens have to become Stanley Cup favorites following the Dylan Larkin trade.

The team now has one of the most enviable center depths in the NHL. Beyond Suzuki and Larkin, Oliver Kapanen and Phillip Danault make Montreal one of the deepest teams down the middle. The Habs have the centers to rival other teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers.

Sure, the Habs lose a top prospect like Hage, but that’s just the cost of doing business. Plus, the Canadiens dropped two contracts that they would have wanted to get rid of.

One of the pieces the Habs were able to move out was Kirby Dach. The former third-overall pick is still a highly talented player. His consistent problem has been staying healthy. And it became evident that the Canadiens ran out of patience with Dach.

As for Samuel Montembeault, the writing was on the wall. The Habs couldn’t carry three goalies any longer. Plus, Detroit could use another goalie amid the uncertainty surrounding John Gibson and the still unproven goalie prospects in Michal Postava and Trey Augustine.

It was a great bit of business for the Canadiens to dump these two contracts in the Dylan Larkin trade.

Habs Surrendered Mostly Futures for Larkin

What stands out as the most interesting part of this deal is that the Habs included mostly futures in the package.

In addition to the two contracts they wanted to dump in Dach and Montembeault, the Canadiens sent Hage, who’s currently at the University of Michigan, two first-round picks, and second and a fourth.

One has to think that it’s unlikely the Habs will be holding on to those picks. They could become valuable trade chips if Shawn Horcoff wanted to make other deals down the line.

For the time being, the Red Wings have to be relieved that the Dylan Larkin trade is finally done. The Canadiens got their man, and now everyone can move on and focus on what lies ahead this season.