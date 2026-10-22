Jakub Dobes Struggles This Season Explained by Friedman

The Montreal Canadiens were not expecting starting goaltender Jakub Dobes to struggle out of the game this season. If anything, the organization expected their playoff hero from last season to keep the momentum going this year.

But that hasn’t been the case. Fans and pundits have asked questions, but no one seems to have a reasonable explanation.

The latest to put forth a theory is Elliotte Friedman. During Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the insider discussed how Dobes’ struggles may have nothing to do with his talent level. The issues may well be related to the mental pressure that’s come from the competition by Jacob Fowler.

“I have a theory on Dobes, and Eric Engels kind of wrote about it on Tuesday night. And I just think that he’s (Dobes) is a little bit unsettled at the challenge from Fowler.”

In short, it seems that Jakub Dobes has felt just a bit too much pressure from Fowler, whom the Canadiens value very highly. Now, it’s not that Fowler has somehow made Dobes expendable. It’s just that the grind of competing to land the number-one goalie role, and then working hard to keep it, has seemingly gotten to the 25-year-old.

“I think he thought after last year, he played great. He got them (Canadiens) in the third round of the playoffs. And I think he was kind of settled a bit. He’s a guy who really, Pete Fry’s done a lot of great work with him on his emotions, but he’s (Dobes) a very emotional guy. I just look at him and I think, he kind of though that this was too soon for him to be in another battle for the job, and I think it’s unsettled him a bit.”

So, it seems that whatever the case, it’s more of a mental thing for Jakub Dobes than anything else.

Jakub Dobes Remains Top Guy in Montreal

As it stands, Dobes is the top guy in Montreal. While he’s posted a 4.47 GAA and an .847 SV% so far this season, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s the guy the Canadiens are looking to lead for the foreseeable future.

Jakub Dobes’ numbers pale in contrast to Fowler’s. The 21-year-old has a 2.16 GAA and a .900 SV% in four games so far.

The numbers, as they are, aren’t compelling enough for the Canadiens to kick Dobes to the curb. But with the Habs falling in the standings, something has to give.

Canadiens May Have No Choice But to Go with the Hot Hand

The Canadiens are by no means in trouble at this point. But they are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, and already looking at a five-point gap between them and the Boston Bruins.

Yes, there is plenty of time to close that gap. But one has to think that the Canadiens will have to let Jakub Dobes sit for now and roll with the hot hand. That doesn’t mean that Dobes has lost his job. But it does signal that the Habs can’t afford to let the season get away from them this soon.

And if rolling with Jacob Fowler is the solution, then so be it.