Nashville’s Seven-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End

The Nashville Predators entered their Sunday night matchup against the San Jose Sharks on a seven-game winning streak, but were unable to make it eight after defensive struggles ensued at the Tank.

Nashville lost 4-2 to the Sharks on Sunday after struggling to get going early and being unable to slow down San Jose’s youthful first line.

With their first loss in nearly two weeks, Nashville moves to 11-5-5 on the year, continuing to hold its spot in second place in the Central Division.

The impressive seven-game winning streak had tied the Preds with the Hurricanes for the longest winning streak so far this season, but Nashville was unable to extend it, bringing the run to an end.

The Loss to the Sharks

In their loss to San Jose on Sunday night, Nashville was largely outplayed by the Sharks’ first line of Will Smith, Macklin Celebrini, and Ivar Stenberg.

Despite having a first line made up entirely of players under 22, the Sharks’ three youngsters each tallied a goal, setting one another up throughout the game.

Even with Saturday off, it still seemed that Nashville’s four straight West Coast games had finally caught up to it, with the defense looking sluggish and unable to slow down the Sharks’ incredibly youthful, quick core.

The Preds fell behind 3-0 early in the game before their offense finally got a shot to fall with two minutes remaining in the second period.

Nils Hoglander rebounded a shot from Adam Wilsby just before heading into the locker room for intermission, giving the team a chance to get back into the game.

It was short-lived, however, as Sharks goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was a stonewall for his team, saving 32 of 34 shots (.941) in the victory.

A Steven Stamkos consolation power-play goal with three minutes to go in the third period, making it 4-2, capped off a loss that ended the Preds’ hot streak.

Moving Forward for the Preds

Looking ahead, Nashville has one more stop on its five-game road trip before returning home.

It will be no easy final destination, either, as Nashville takes on the Western Conference leaders in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Following a tough outing, however, the Preds will get a much-needed four days of rest before their next game against Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

This break will give the team time to reflect on its road trip, and more importantly, figure out how to produce results like those during its seven-game winning streak more consistently.

Looking ahead at the Preds’ schedule, seven of the next 11 teams they face over the next month currently have a losing record.

Taking that into account, Nashville should have a good chance to strengthen its record, especially if it can avoid the struggles it has had against some of the league’s weaker teams while continuing to beat its toughest opponents.

Nashville has its eyes set on making a playoff push after entering the season with plenty of questions surrounding the team.

In second place in the Central Division a quarter of the way through the season, the Preds have put themselves ahead of schedule in their push to end their two-season playoff drought.