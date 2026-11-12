New York Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad Cracks Franchise History vs. Flames

The New York Rangers ripped a 3-1 victory from the hands of the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

New York’s most productive contributor was 33-year-old Mika Zibanejad.

He finished the night by logging his 43rd career multi-goal game, ultimately tying a former NHL star’s record.

Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad Cracks Franchise History, Ties Andy Bathgate

As pointed out by NHL Public Relations, Zibanejad locked in his 43rd career multi-goal game last night and has now tied former Hart Memorial Trophy winner Andy Bathgate for the fifth-most in franchise history.

“Mika Zibanejad has scored twice in his 750th career game with the Rangers (289-396—685),” NHL Public Relations noted. “He now owns the most goals by a player through the milestone contest with the franchise, besting Jean Ratelle (288-403—691).”

After the game, Zibanejad spoke with the media about his shots, including one that looked like a pass attempt.

Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, he stated, “I tried to bank it off of him, because I felt like he came out. He left the post, I guess. I just try to put it in there, hoping that he backs into it. And luckily, it worked this time.”

Zibanejad also said this was a purposeful shot, not a pass attempt. "I tried to bank it off of him, because I felt like he came out. He left the post, I guess. I just try to put it in there, hoping that he backs into it. And luckily, it worked this time."#NYR https://t.co/Bsm6Rx2AZn — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 12, 2026

Looking at Zibanejad’s Journey Through the NHL

The 2026-27 season marks Zibanejad’s 11th season with the Rangers, and his 16th in the National Hockey League.

His professional career started with the Ottawa Senators after they selected him with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2011 NHL draft.

But after five years as a Senator, he was shipped out to New York with a second-round draft pick in 2018 (Jonatan Berggren).

In return, Ottawa received Derick Brassard and a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 (Luke Loheit).

So far this season, Zibanejad has skated in 20 games and has posted a 5-13-18 performance.

For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he recorded a 34-44-78 line through 81 games.

Looking ahead for Zibanejad and the Rangers, their next clash is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. ET with the Vancouver Canucks.

This is a road matchup for New York at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The Canucks are trying to break free from a hideous six-game losing skid after their latest 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

New York has an opportunity to clinch another win before the weekend hits.