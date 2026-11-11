Hi, Subscriber

Ottawa Senators Nick Cousins Jabs Back at Jakob Chychrun

  • 315 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Nick Cousins
Getty
Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins takes petty jab back at Jakob Chychrun after being on the receiving end of a massive hit.

The Ottawa Senators lost the battle (and the war) against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Despite only allowing 17 shots on Samuel Ersson, they walked away from the game with a 3-2 overtime loss. In the aftermath of the loss is the fallout between Nick Cousins and Jakob Chychrun.

For those who don’t know, Cousins got his bell run after taking a massive hit from Chychrun.

Jakob Chychrun absolutely BLOWS UP Nick Cousins and Cousins was out cold,” one NHL account shared on social media on Tuesday night.

Cousins was skating around his own end with his head down. Then, he lifted his head, took a few strides, and was leveled by Chychrun.

After suffering the hit, Cousins lay on the ice, not moving.

Nick Cousins Takes Petty Jab Back At Jakob Chychrun

Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Not even 24 hours later, Cousins took a petty jab back at Chychrun.

According to the NHL Follow Tracker account on X, Cousins has unfollowed Chychrun on Instagram.

Nick Cousins unfollowed 1 account on Instagram:  jakobchychrun — Jakob Chychrun  instagram.com/jakobchychrun #GoSensGo #NHL,” the social media account reported.

Reaction to Cousins-Chychrun Feud

Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: Nick Cousins #21 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Following the pettiness of this response, the reaction on social media has been 10/10, no notes.

A former NHL player and current analyst had a simple response: “This league.”

“Maybe the funniest unfollow in the history of the NHL,” another user wrote.

There was no penalty after the hit, so we will wait and see if there will be a response from the department of player safety.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

3 Comments

Ottawa Senators Nick Cousins Jabs Back at Jakob Chychrun

Notify of
3 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted

More Heavy on Senators News

More Heavy on Senators News ↓
3
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x