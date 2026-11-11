Ottawa Senators Nick Cousins Jabs Back at Jakob Chychrun

The Ottawa Senators lost the battle (and the war) against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Despite only allowing 17 shots on Samuel Ersson, they walked away from the game with a 3-2 overtime loss. In the aftermath of the loss is the fallout between Nick Cousins and Jakob Chychrun.

For those who don’t know, Cousins got his bell run after taking a massive hit from Chychrun.

“Jakob Chychrun absolutely BLOWS UP Nick Cousins and Cousins was out cold,” one NHL account shared on social media on Tuesday night.

Cousins was skating around his own end with his head down. Then, he lifted his head, took a few strides, and was leveled by Chychrun.

After suffering the hit, Cousins lay on the ice, not moving.

Nick Cousins Takes Petty Jab Back At Jakob Chychrun

Not even 24 hours later, Cousins took a petty jab back at Chychrun.

According to the NHL Follow Tracker account on X, Cousins has unfollowed Chychrun on Instagram.

“Nick Cousins unfollowed 1 account on Instagram: jakobchychrun — Jakob Chychrun https://instagram.com/jakobchychrun #GoSensGo #NHL,” the social media account reported.

Reaction to Cousins-Chychrun Feud

Following the pettiness of this response, the reaction on social media has been 10/10, no notes.

A former NHL player and current analyst had a simple response: “This league.”

“Maybe the funniest unfollow in the history of the NHL,” another user wrote.

There was no penalty after the hit, so we will wait and see if there will be a response from the department of player safety.