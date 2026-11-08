Keith Tkachuk Tells Senators to ‘Move On’ From Brady Tkachuk

Hockey Hall of Famer Keith Tkachuk told the Ottawa Senators to “move on” after they traded his son, Brady Tkachuk, to the Florida Panthers.

Despite it being several months since Brady Tkachuk was moved to the Panthers for a package of draft picks, it feels like his name keeps being spoken about in Ottawa.

That’s why his father, Keith Tkachuk, wants the Senators organization and its fans to move on.

Keith Tkachuk Wants Senators to Move On

Speaking to reporters after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Saturday, Keith Tkachuk made it clear that he wants the Senators to move on, pointing to the crowd booing and calling his son names when Ottawa beat Florida 5-1 at home on October 21.

“Yeah, it was interesting. You know, hey, I don’t have any animosity towards anything. It just happens. It’s still your son. I wish (the Panthers) played better. I was a little more upset at how disappointing they played, and Ottawa played well. They voiced their opinion. Brady’s moved on; we’ve moved on; it’s time Ottawa moves on,” the elder Tkachuk said (via The Athletic).

Keith Tkachuk Speaks About Day After Brady Tkachuk Trade

The day after Brady Tkachuk got traded, Keith Tkachuk heard the news that he would go into the HHOF. But as much as he and his family wanted to enjoy things that day, he says it was difficult to do so given the comments Senators GM Steve Staios had made.

“It was a little tense that weekend because Brady got traded, and we were watching the GM (Steve Staios) carve him a little bit. Finally, I just said, ‘I’ve got some good news here.’ Honestly, I made Brady get four beers for me, him, my niece’s husband and my brother Kevin was there to celebrate. I said, ‘Hey, let’s have a beer.’ Nobody wanted a beer, actually, because we were all hurting from the night before. I just said, ‘Hey guys, cheers, I got the call from the Hall.’ Then everybody heard that, the place went crazy and it was chaos after that,” Tkachuk said.