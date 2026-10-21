Brady Tkachuk Denies Ottawa Exit Rumor, Talks Personal Decision

Brady Tkachuk says he doesn’t know when the emotions will hit him tonight, but he knows what the moment means. The former Senators captain makes his first appearance in Ottawa since leaving to join his brother Matthew in Florida.

“I just know how special it’s going to be for me just to be there in front of the fans that supported me,” Tkachuk said. “I was there for eight years, ever since I got in the league they were always supporting me and my family.”

When asked how he wants his legacy to be remembered: “Blood sweat & tears. Gave absolutely everything I had. Tried to do that every single night…..I could always look in the mirror knowing I gave it all. Hopefully that’s my legacy.”

The Trade Request Out of Ottawa

Tkachuk was asked at what point he changed his mind about wanting to stay in Ottawa. He said there were professional and personal reasons he wasn’t going to re-sign, and that many of them remain private between him and Steve [Staios]. “It just happened to work out this way,” he said. “I’ve had so many great memories here that I’ll have forever.”

He also pushed back on the idea that others shaped the decision. An analyst cited comments from owner Michael Andlauer that trade speculation around Ottawa’s captain began with Brady’s father, Keith Tkachuk. Some reports even went as far as to suggest that Keith was telling anyone who would listen at the Olympics that he would get Brady out of Ottawa.

Asked about Andlauer’s comments, Tkachuk took the high road.

“He’s entitled to his opinion, but I know for myself, it was 100% my decision. I’m a big boy. I can make decisions for myself and my family. I don’t need to be influenced by other people to make decisions.”

Will Tkachuk Get Booed When He Takes the Ice?

Clearly there is a ton of emotion involved in his return. From fans to his former teammates, this is going to be a game that draws a lot of attention. Not everyone is caught up in it, however. Tim Stützle said of Brady’s return: “That’s not on my mind. I’m just trying to win a hockey game tonight, and I hope the whole team feels the same way.

Tkachuk spent eight seasons with the Senators and was the face of the franchise as captain. He arrived at the rink early Wednesday to visit old friends and teammates. However, tonight he’ll walk into the building as an opponent, in front of the fans he says supported him and his family throughout his time in Ottawa.

Will they continue to support him or will he be booed out of the building? Tkachuk isn’t exactly a popular figure in Canadian rinks. Add to that his trade request out of Ottawa and things should get interesting.