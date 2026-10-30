Senators Winger Ejected for Boarding Kings’ Clarke

Ottawa Senators winger Hayden Hodgson has spent most of his professional career in the American Hockey League.

Hodgson Crosses the Line

Playing in the 24th game of his NHL career, Hayden Hodgson plowed into Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke, drawing a five-minute major penalty for boarding. Hodgson was ejected from the game with 8:45 left in the second period.

Hodgson, 30, was forechecking when Brandt was deep in the Kings’ zone retrieving the puck. With the Senators trailing 4-1 at the time, Hodgson did not let up, delivering a punishing check from behind on the vulnerable Kings blueliner.

Clarke left the game and did not return. Going into Thursday’s game, Clarke ranked second among Kings defensemen – behind only team captain Drew Doughty – with an average time on ice of 19:56 per game.

Kings winger Erik Haula responded by taking a roughing penalty on Hodgson. The Senators winger received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

Senators Mount a Comeback

Before Hodgson’s penalty had expired, the Kings added another goal to their total and the home team took a 5-1 lead into the third period.

The Senators mounted a furious comeback, however, scoring four times in the third period to force overtime.

Kings center Quinton Byfield scored in overtime to give the Kings the 6-5 victory.

Hayden Hodgson Facing Possible Suspension?

In 24 career NHL games, Hodgson has contributed three points, 61 hits, and 51 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound winger has made his way through professional hockey by playing a hard physical game.

It appears that, in this case, Hodgson may face supplemental discipline from the NHL. That could involve a fine or suspension.