Linus Ullmark Injury Update: Why Senators Goalie Left Game After Something Simple

The Ottawa Senators have gotten off to a hot start to the new season in large part because of their goalie, Linus Ullmark.

Everything may have changed for the Sens on Wednesday night, though. Ullmark left their matchup with the Florida Panthers due to injury.

It was a big night for Ottawa, which was facing Brady Tkachuk for the first time since trading him away, so emotions were in a hyped-up place for this evening to begin with.

But the emotional swing of seeing the star goalie leave the ice was likely not what any Senators fans would’ve been hoping for out of this game.

Linus Ullmark Injury Update

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Ullmark, but it likely was some sort of muscle injury, because it didn’t come after any kind of major contact.

Linus Ullmark leaves the game in clear pain, looks like he pulled a muscle. The Senators injury luck continue to be terrible. Especially for Ullmark who’s been spectacular this season. — Alex Adams (@alexadamsBTP_) October 22, 2026

Ullmark has been one of the best goalies in hockey so far this season, so any absence from him is a huge blow to the Senators.

What Happened to Linus Ullmark?

Ullmark was injured while parrying a shot from distance.

He had to slide from his left to his right to knock a shot away with his right pad.

The motion seemed to extend his right leg outward, which could put pressure in the hamstring or groin area, depending on what exactly Ullmark did to make that leg motion happen:

Sens goalie Linus Ullmark has left the game with an injury. He was helped off the ice with a trainer https://t.co/pwtmD4WGkS — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 22, 2026

Linus Ullmark Stats

Ullmark entered the night with a 6-1 record. He had won his first six starts of the year.

He was operating with a 94.5% save ratio and a 1.33 goals against average.

Wednesday night hadn’t started how Ullmark wanted. The departed Brady Tkachuk scored the game’s first goal, an immediate statement against his former team.

But then Ullmark and his teammates stepped up, putting up five unanswered goals for a commanding lead.

All was going well until Ullmark had to leave the game. Now, Senators fans will cross their fingers that this isn’t too bad an injury.