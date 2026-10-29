Senators Could Target Veteran Blackhawks Forward to Bolster Offense

The Ottawa Senators have had a better start to the 2026-2027 season than most pundits expected heading into the year. The Senators were pegged by many as a team that could regress this year after the departure of former captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers this past offseason. That has not been the case so far as the team has posted a solid 8-5 record through their first 13 games of the season. The issue Ottawa faces is the fact they play in arguably the toughest division in hockey, therefore booking a playoff spot will be a challenge. As a result, general manager Steve Staios is keeping his options open when it comes to potentially upgrading the team.

Senators Could Target a Forward Addition

One of the issues the Senators have had to this point is a lack of depth scoring. The forward core has been solid, with the team ranking 14th in the league at goals for with 39. With that said, most of that production has come towards the top of the lineup. The Tim Stutzle line in particular has accounted for a good chunk of the scoring. With key injuries to top players such as William Eklund, making an addition to the forward group would make sense.

The question is what players could be in the running for Ottawa to consider? Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen compiled a list of players to look out for from that regard: “Names circulating around the market include Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teräväinen, Detroit Red Wings forwards Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen, along with Michael Eyssimont, who was recently assigned to the American Hockey League by the Boston Bruins.”

Blackhawks’ Teravainen Could be a Fit for Ottawa

While these may not be players that jump off the page, Teravainen could be an interesting one for the club to consider. The Senators have a previous trade history this past year with the Blackhawks over the summer, having acquired Andre Burakovsky from the squad. That move has not worked out so far for Ottawa as Burakovsky has yet to record a point in seven games.

Teravainen may be a better fit for this squad. He has recorded two goals and four assists in ten games with Chicago this season. Teravainen does not produce at the heights he used to in his prime with the Carolina Hurricanes, but he can still perform solidly in a middle-six role. He is also a player that brings more to the game beyond the scoresheet. He is a defensively responsible player who has often been utilized on the penalty kill throughout his career.

This may not be the big name that Staios is looking for, but it may be the best he can do at this point in the season. It is early in the campaign, so the trade market is not as busy as it would be closer to the deadline. It will be interesting to see if Ottawa pulls the trigger on a move or banks on improvement coming from within the team.